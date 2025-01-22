BSNL expands IFTV service to Rajasthan: Over 500 live TV channels now available for free

Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BSNL expands IFTV service to Rajasthan

BSNL, the government-owned telecom service provider has continued to revolutionize digital entertainment by extending its Internet Fiber TV (IFTV) service to Rajasthan. Initially, the company launched a pilot project in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and now the service has reached multiple states, offering free TV streaming service without buffering.

BSNL IFTV service: From pilot project to nationwide rollout

BSNL IFTV was introduced as India's first fibeR-based internet TV service, during the India Mobile Congress.

It began as a pilot project in Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu , followed by the launch in Punjab , Chandigarh and Gujarat .

and , followed by the launch in , and . By adding the service in Rajasthan, IFTV is now available across several key regions of the country. BSNL Bharat Fiber users will have access to more than 500 live TV channels by paying no extra cost.

BSNL IFTV in Rajasthan: What does it offer to the customers?

500+ Live channels for free: Rajasthan users can now stream over 500 live TV channels, including premium pay-TV content. All these channels will be available in HD quality. No set-top box needed: Viewers could access IFTV without the need for any set-top box. Fire Stick support will further ensure compatibility with older LCD or LED TVs. Buffer-free experience: BSNL claims to provide an uninterrupted streaming service with crystal-clear quality over broadband connections.

BiTV: BSNL’s mobile entertainment service

In addition to IFTV, BSNL has further unleashed BiTV, which is a direct-to-mobile entertainment service. BiTV offers around 300 live TV channels to mobile users without any additional charges.

All you need is a BSNL SIM and an internet connection.

The pilot project location was Puducherry.

Plans: Nationwide expansion of BiTV is under process.

The road ahead for BSNL’s entertainment services

BSNL’s rollout of IFTV and BiTV demonstrates its commitment towards the enhancement of digital entertainment and connectivity.

The road ahead for BSNL's entertainment services

BSNL's rollout of IFTV and BiTV demonstrates its commitment towards the enhancement of digital entertainment and connectivity.

