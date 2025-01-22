DoT brings Intra Circle Roaming facility for Jio, Airtel and BSNL users with 4G connectivity: What is it?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DoT brings Intra Circle Roaming facility for Jio, Airtel and BSNL users with 4G connectivity

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has come up with the Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) facility to enhance connectivity across the country. This new and innovative initiative enables telecom service providers (TSPs) like Reliance Jio, BSNL and Airtel to share infrastructure at government-funded mobile towers, which further ensures uninterrupted 4G access even in remote areas. Let us give you some more in-depth about the ICR and how will it work for people who are suffering from the low networks on their smartphones.

What is Intra Circle Roaming (ICR)?

The ICR facility will enable the users to connect to other networks when their own provider's cellular tower/network is unavailable. For example, if a Jio user is facing weak signals, they can seamlessly connect to a nearby Airtel or BSNL tower which has been funded by the government.

The initiative took place in support of the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), which was earlier known as the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF). USOF was established under the Telecommunications Act 2023 to improve telecom infrastructure across the nation.

It was Jyotiraditya Scindia, our Union Minister who highlighted the significance of this collaboration, saying:

"This is a crucial pillar, with three of our TSPs – BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance – joining forces to leverage each other’s infrastructure at all DBN-funded sites. With nearly 27,836 such sites, we are ensuring not only connectivity but also providing customers across the country with the freedom of choice."

How does ICR benefit users?

Smooth connectivity: ICR enables users to stay connected when in rural or remote areas. No matter if the network provider’s tower is unavailable, the cross tower will be able to provide enough network to make calls, browse the internet and use the smartphone seamlessly. Improved reach: Around 35,400 villages and 27,000 DBN-funded towers will reportedly benefit from this initiative and will bring 4G services to underserved regions. Reduced infrastructure needs: Sharing towers will minimize the need for new installations, making the system more efficient and eco-friendly

