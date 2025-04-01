Delhi: Fire breaks out in Anarkali Building in Jhandewalan, firefighting ops underway The fire broke out in a building and a shopping complex in the Jhandewalan area of central Delhi.

A major fire broke out in the Anarkali Building and the adjacent DDA Shopping Complex in Delhi's Jhandewalan area on Tuesday.

At least 15 fire tenders have been deployed at the site and dousing operations are underway. A fire brigade official said they received call about the fire at Anarkali Complex in Block E 3 at around 2.35 pm.

"We immediately deployed eight fire tenders and the firefighting operation is underway," he said.

DCP (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said the fire spread to the DDA Shopping Complex nearby. Fire fighters and police personnel are at the spot.

Several cars parked near the spot were gutted, police said, adding that the fire also spread to a nearby bank, he said. No casualties have been reported in the fire yet.