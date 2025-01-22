Google to launch Android 16 OS update in May 2025: What to expect?

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Android 16 OS update

Google is gearing up for an early release of its Android 16 operating system this year, marking a major shift from its usual timeline. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Android 16 update and a detailed look at what to expect from it along with other potential announcements from Google which may arrive in May 2025.

Android 16 OS release: Earlier than expected

Typically, Google unveils the stable version of its Android OS in the third quarter of the year. However, according to the official Android Developer Program roadmap, the stable version of Android 16 is set for release in May 2025. This early release aligns with Google's annual I/O Developer Conference, where the company traditionally showcases the latest features of its Android OS alongside updates to popular apps like Maps, Gmail, and YouTube.

Image Source : PIXABAYAndroid

Android 16 release roadmap

Developer previews: Google has already released two developer previews of Android 16 OS. Public beta testing: The first public beta is expected to arrive by the end of January 2025, followed by additional beta updates in February, March and April (2025). Stable update: The final, bug-free version will launch in May 2025.

Android 16: Features

Android 16 will focus on enhancing the user experience, device performance and security. Key features will include:

Extended battery life and app performance : New optimizations have been designed to improve power efficiency and smooth app performance.

: New optimizations have been designed to improve power efficiency and smooth app performance. Wi-Fi 6 security enhancements : Support for Wi-Fi 6’s 802.11az protocol, offering:

: Support for Wi-Fi 6’s 802.11az protocol, offering: Higher accuracy and dynamic scheduling for better connectivity.

AES-256-based encryption to safeguard data.

Protection against Man-in-the-Middle (MITM) attacks, ensuring safer use of public Wi-Fi networks.

For those unaware, MITM attacks involve hackers intercepting and stealing sensitive information shared over unsecured Wi-Fi networks, such as emails or messages sent via public Wi-Fi. Android 16's security upgrades aim to mitigate these risks.

Google I/O 2025: Expected announcements

While Google has not confirmed the dates for its I/O 2025 Developer Conference, the event is expected to host some major announcements along with Android 16 OS:

Pixel 9a series launch

Google is likely to unveil its mid-range Pixel 9a smartphone, which is rumoured to feature camera upgrades and improved performance.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How to watch live in India on January 22

ALSO READ: POCO C75 5G review: Affordable smartphone with good battery life, but..