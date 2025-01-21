POCO C75 5G review: Affordable smartphone with good battery life, but..

Follow us on Image Source : POCO POCO C75

The Poco C75 5G has been launched in the Indian market and is being sold at Rs 7,999 via Flipkart (by the time of writing). It certainly makes it a very economical choice if you are low-budget but looking for a premium handset. We reviewed the device for almost a month and here is our quick yet in-depth review of the phone- based on its performance.

Affordable 5G smartphone targeting masses

The new C75 5G aims to deliver reliable 5G connectivity without putting much pressure on your pocket- which every Indian expect, but hardly gets in present times. This smartphone is certainly packed with a modern design, decent cameras and a robust battery. But will it live up to the expectations in a highly competitive segment? Let’s find out.

Touch and feel: Big, sleek and pretty smart-looking device.

The POCO C75 5G is a premium-looking device, despite its budget-friendly device- and many friends of mine were certainly shocked when they were told about the price of the device. The back panel comes with dual shades- the camera panel has having matte finish on the upper side, and on the remaining side, it is shiny- my blue variant looks like a water wave (with shine).

Overall, the dual-tone colour options certainly add a touch of appeal to the device which might attract many younger audiences with constrained budgets.

Display: Big, bright and broad

The handset is dominated by a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display- which is big for this budget, but great if you need a device for gaming. It has a punch-hole camera at the centre and slim bezels to enhance the screen-to-body ratio.

Camera: Capable shooters for everyday use

The C75 5G comes equipped with a dual-camera setup (but it looks like three when you have a first look). It features a big LED flash, and two cameras adjacent to each other (a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor).

In daylight, the 50MP sensor captures decent photos (I will not say it is great but as per the budget, it does some justice and does a decent job) and at times some detailed images with good colour reproduction.

But it's a real struggle when the camera works in low-light conditions, but the night mode will help to fight the situation- for a little. I was not very impressed with the camera as it resulted in some grainy images, and evening photos were not at all impressive.

Talking about the 8MP front shooter, it takes decent selfies and is adequate for video calls. Although the camera performance is not brilliant, it is more sufficient for casual photography at this price tag.

Battery: Long and strong

I was impressed with the battery of this smartphone. Packs a 5000mAh battery, and C75 could last for a day to 1.5 days easily with moderate usage. I downloaded almost 19 applications (including social media, banking, games and more), and it worked with ease and long.

I streamed videos, used social media and kept it busy during the day time and the battery holds up well.

The smartphone is packed with an 18W fast charger (in the box) and some competitors might offer faster charging speeds in this price range but this device is capable of charging fast enough when using the original charger.

Best feature: 5G connectivity at budget

Certainly, a standout feature of the POCO C75 5G is its dual 5G support, which claims faster internet speeds and seamless connectivity. It worked decently when used normally, but I had trouble while using the device on higher floors- where Airtel, Jio, BSNL and Vi worked properly on my 14th floor, this phone, on the other hand, with Airtel SIM had a lot of bandwidth issues. Connectivity was constantly low.

Processor and power

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, the handset supports multiple 5G bands, making it future-ready for India which is expanding its 5G infrastructure. But the major trouble was when you used the smartphone with moderate usage- my review unit was forced to restart. I also faced screen freeze, and hanging of the camera and app, within 15 days of usage.

Operating system and gaming

The handset runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13, and there are some bloatware which are pre-installed, but it can be uninstalled. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (which could be expanded further via microSD) ensuring there’s enough room for multitasking and storing media. But when we speak of gaming, this phone is not for heavy gamers- BGMI, PokemonGo and more such games did not work well during my gameplay.

Verdict: A good Choice for Budget Buyers

The POCO C75 5G is a good choice for those who are looking for a smartphone under Rs 8000 and 5G. For Indian users, this could be a choice for good calls, social media usage and long battery life with fine connectivity and OK camera muscles. But we still have better options at this price tag when we speak of gaming and camera choices. Devices like Redmi Note 13 and Realme Narzo 60x could stand straight in the competition.

