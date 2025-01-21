Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How to watch live in India on January 22

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025

Samsung is gearing up for its highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2025, where the much-awaited Galaxy S25 series will make its debut. The event is expected to unleash the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, Galaxy S25 Ultra and possibly a new Galaxy S25 Slim variant. It is further speculated that the series will come with upgraded designs, powerful cameras and enhanced performance.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 live in India?

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will take place in San Jose, California, starting at:

Time: 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT (USA)

Time: 11:30 PM IST (India)

You can further watch the livestream on Samsung’s official website, YouTube channel, and social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

What to expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2025?

Galaxy S25 series launch

Samsung is expected to unveil the next-generation Galaxy S25 series, which includes:

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25 Plus

Galaxy S25 Ultra

A potential surprise: the Galaxy S25 Slim

Powerful hardware and enhanced performance

The Galaxy S25 series is rumoured to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. All models will run on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 for a seamless user experience.

Colour variants

The Galaxy S25 series will come in elegant colour options:

Galaxy S25, S25 Plus: Iceblue, Mint, Navy, and Silver Shadow

Galaxy S25 Ultra: Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver Blue, and Titanium White Silver

Upgraded cameras and features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to feature:

A 12.5MP camera with a 6.3mm focal length

Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for sharper photos and videos

