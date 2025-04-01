PM Modi, President Gabriel Boric discuss enhancing cooperation in Ayurveda, traditional medicine in Chile Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font is on a five-day state visit to India beginning today. Chilean President is here to explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in several areas including trade and defence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received Chile President Gabriel Boric Font at Hyderabad House. Font began his five-day state visit to India aimed at enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors, including economic, commercial, and societal sectors. PM Modi and Chile President held discussion on expanding India-Chile bilateral ties.

As per the schedule, President Boric will travel to Agra, Mumbai, and Bengaluru before departing for Chile on April 5. He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honor.

PM Modi addresses a press meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chilean President address the media at a joint press meet from Hyderabad House, New Delhi.

Talks on comprehensive trade talks

PM Modi addressed the joint press meet and describe Chile as an important partner of India in Latin America and India sees the country as a gateway to Antarctica. Both countries start negotiations on a mutually beneficial comprehensive economic partnership agreement. "Today, we have directed our teams to begin discussions on a mutually beneficial comprehensive economic partnership agreement," Modi said in his media statement after the talks.

Chile President paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Font paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He shared the pictures of his visit on X and said, "Together with our delegation of ministers and parliamentarians, we paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, the memorial erected in his honor in New Delhi. His legacy reminds us that with India, we not only share common interests and a future of great opportunities for our people, but also shared fundamental values."

Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X said, "President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, honouring his lasting message of peace & non-violence. A moment of reflection on the enduring legacy of the Mahatma & shared values that unite".

Chilean President is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, members of parliament, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and cultural figures engaged in India-Chile exchanges.