Enjoy free YouTube Premium access for 2 years with JioFiber and AirFiber: Details here

Reliance Jio, one of the popular telecom service providers of India has come up with an exclusive benefit for those who love to watch videos seamlessly. JioFiber and Jio AirFiber postpaid customers will get a chance to get two years of YouTube Premium subscription for free. This perk will add to Jio's suite of offerings, to ensure a seamless entertainment experience for its users.

Eligibility and plans offering free YouTube Premium

Jio announced that the free YouTube Premium subscription will be available for postpaid customers for specific plans. Here are the details:

Rs 888 postpaid plan: 30Mbps speed Rs 1,199 postpaid plan: 100Mbps speed Rs 1,499 postpaid plan: 300Mbps speed Image Source : FILEJioFiber plans with YouTube Premium Rs 2,499 postpaid plan: 500Mbps speed Rs 3,999 postpaid plan: 1Gbps speed Image Source : FILEJioFiber plans

All the above postpaid JioFiber and AirFiber plans will offer:

Unlimited data

Free voice calling

Those who opt for the above plans will further get free subscriptions to other popular OTT platforms like:

Netflix Basic

Amazon Prime Lite

Disney+ Hotstar

Sony Liv

Zee5 and more

YouTube Premium: Key benefits

JioFiber users will be able to enjoy uninterrupted video streaming on YouTube Premium. Here are other perks of using the Premium app:

Ad-free and uninterrupted experience.

Offline downloads for watching videos without an internet connection.

Background playback: Users will be able to play videos or music while multitasking on their handsets.

YouTube Music access: Users will be able to access ad-free music, with offline listening options.

Image Source : JIOJioFiber and Jio AirFiber offer free YouTube Premium access

How to claim a free YouTube Premium subscription?

Eligible JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users could activate their free subscription by following the steps below:

Log in to MyJio or Jio.com: Access your account by using the app or website.

Click on the banner: Locate the YouTube Premium offer banner.

Link your Google account: Log in to your Google account to link it with Jio.

Activate the subscription: Once linked, the free YouTube Premium subscription will be activated and will be valid for 24 months, to enjoy with the plan.

YouTube Premium: Original pricing

To highlight the value of this offer, YouTube Premium’s plans are priced as follows:

Rs 149 per month for individual

Rs 89 per month for students

Rs 299 per month for families

Hence with the JioFiber and AirFiber offer, Jio users will save significantly while accessing these premium benefits.

