Wednesday, January 22, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Enjoy free YouTube Premium access for 2 years with JioFiber and AirFiber: Details here

Enjoy free YouTube Premium access for 2 years with JioFiber and AirFiber: Details here

JioFiber and AirFiber have several postpaid plans that offer free YouTube Premium subscription for two years, for entertainment lovers. Here are the details about the plans which could be opted if you are a Jio broadband user.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 22, 2025 12:48 IST, Updated : Jan 22, 2025 12:58 IST
Free YouTube Premium
Image Source : JIO Free YouTube Premium

Reliance Jio, one of the popular telecom service providers of India has come up with an exclusive benefit for those who love to watch videos seamlessly. JioFiber and Jio AirFiber postpaid customers will get a chance to get two years of YouTube Premium subscription for free. This perk will add to Jio's suite of offerings, to ensure a seamless entertainment experience for its users.

Eligibility and plans offering free YouTube Premium

Jio announced that the free YouTube Premium subscription will be available for postpaid customers for specific plans. Here are the details:

  1. Rs 888 postpaid plan: 30Mbps speed
  2. Rs 1,199 postpaid plan: 100Mbps speed
  3. Rs 1,499 postpaid plan: 300Mbps speed

    India Tv - jiofiber, youtube premium

    Image Source : FILEJioFiber plans with YouTube Premium

     

  4. Rs 2,499 postpaid plan: 500Mbps speed
  5. Rs 3,999 postpaid plan: 1Gbps speed

    India Tv - jiofiber

    Image Source : FILEJioFiber plans

All the above postpaid JioFiber and AirFiber plans will offer:

  • Unlimited data
  • Free voice calling

Those who opt for the above plans will further get free subscriptions to other popular OTT platforms like:

  • Netflix Basic
  • Amazon Prime Lite
  • Disney+ Hotstar
  • Sony Liv 
  • Zee5 and more

YouTube Premium: Key benefits

JioFiber users will be able to enjoy uninterrupted video streaming on YouTube Premium. Here are other perks of using the Premium app:

Related Stories
JioFiber Rs 699 Postpaid plan with 14 OTT apps: All you need to know

JioFiber Rs 699 Postpaid plan with 14 OTT apps: All you need to know

JioFiber brings 90 days broadband plan under Rs 1,200: Know the details

JioFiber brings 90 days broadband plan under Rs 1,200: Know the details

JioFiber announces new broadband plan with 3 months of unlimited data

JioFiber announces new broadband plan with 3 months of unlimited data

Jio AirFiber to debut on September 19: Pricing, plans, speed, and more

Jio AirFiber to debut on September 19: Pricing, plans, speed, and more

Reliance Jio unveils 'JioAirFiber' services in 8 metro cities, starting at Rs 599

Reliance Jio unveils 'JioAirFiber' services in 8 metro cities, starting at Rs 599

JioSpaceFiber at IMC 2023: Know about India’s first satellite-based GigaFiber internet service

JioSpaceFiber at IMC 2023: Know about India’s first satellite-based GigaFiber internet service

Jio Air Fiber service reaches 41 cities, with 16 free OTT apps | How to use it

Jio Air Fiber service reaches 41 cities, with 16 free OTT apps | How to use it

Jio offers free YouTube Premium for 2 years with selected Fiber plans: Here’s how to avail it

Jio offers free YouTube Premium for 2 years with selected Fiber plans: Here’s how to avail it

  • Ad-free and uninterrupted experience.
  • Offline downloads for watching videos without an internet connection.
  • Background playback: Users will be able to play videos or music while multitasking on their handsets.
  • YouTube Music access: Users will be able to access ad-free music, with offline listening options.

India Tv - JioFiber, Jio AirFiber, YouTube Premium

Image Source : JIOJioFiber and Jio AirFiber offer free YouTube Premium access

How to claim a free YouTube Premium subscription?

Eligible JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users could activate their free subscription by following the steps below:

  • Log in to MyJio or Jio.com: Access your account by using the app or website.
  • Click on the banner: Locate the YouTube Premium offer banner.
  • Link your Google account: Log in to your Google account to link it with Jio.
  • Activate the subscription: Once linked, the free YouTube Premium subscription will be activated and will be valid for 24 months, to enjoy with the plan.

YouTube Premium: Original pricing

To highlight the value of this offer, YouTube Premium’s plans are priced as follows:

  • Rs 149 per month for individual
  • Rs 89 per month for students
  • Rs 299 per month for families

Hence with the JioFiber and AirFiber offer, Jio users will save significantly while accessing these premium benefits.

ALSO READ: DoT brings Intra Circle Roaming facility for Jio, Airtel and BSNL users with 4G connectivity: What is it?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement