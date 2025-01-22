Truecaller finally works on iPhone, offering full spam blocking features to iOS users: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : TRUECALLER Truecaller

Truecaller, a renowned communications platform known worldwide has rolled out its most awaited update for iPhone users. Now iOS users can avail the complete range of spam and scam-blocking features, making the experience similar to that which has been available to Android users for a very long time now. The news became official when Alan Mamedi, the co-founder and board member of Trucaller posted about the news on its X (formerly known as Twitter) handle. He wrote, "From the iOS 18 feature release documentation :) Soon we will hopefully hear people say 'Truecaller finally works on iPhone'. Even though it has worked fairly OK in the last 2 years, this time it will be just like you would expect Truecaller to work, end to end."

This update is rolling out worldwide for Truecaller Premium users, with free users continuing to enjoy ad-supported caller ID and number search. Here is everything you must know about the application

Truecaller for iPhone: What are the major upgrades?

Enhanced caller ID for iOS:

Truecaller’s latest update will enhance Apple’s Live Caller ID Lookup framework. This feature is built with homomorphic encryption, which will ensure caller identification in a privacy-focused manner.

Truecaller is the first platform which has implemented this technology worldwide, at scale for live caller ID.

AI-powered call identification



The update comes with Truecaller’s advanced AI capabilities and its extensive global database to identify as many calls as possible. This will ensure that almost no call will remain unidentified for iPhone users.

Key features of the update

Spam call auto-blocking: The app will 0utomatically block spam calls for iOS users worldwide. Improved call search: Users could search for previously identified calls from the last 2,000 numbers in the Recents list. Premium family plan: Truecaller has also introduced a Family Plan, which will provide up to four additional members to access premium benefits at a monthly or annual fee.

How to enable Truecaller on iOS?

One has to make sure that their iPhone is working on iOS version 14.0 or later.

Go to iPhone Settings > Apps > Phone > Call Blocking & Identification.

Enable all Truecaller switches and relaunch the app.

A message from the CEO

Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller has expressed his excitement about the latest update, and said, “Parity with Truecaller’s Android experience has been the top wish for our iPhone users. This update delivers that and more while prioritizing privacy.”

With over 433 million active users, Truecaller has reportedly identified and blocked around 46 billion unwanted calls in 2023 alone. Based in Stockholm, the company has been a leader in communication innovation since 2009.

