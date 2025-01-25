Forgot your Gmail password? 5 Steps to recover it without any trouble

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Gmail

It is a common trouble for millions of users worldwide- losing Gmail account access due to password issues. Forgetting a password is a normal problem and could certainly be frustrating at times, especially when it is linked to your important emails and services. Thankfully, Google has a way to troubleshoot and recover your Gmail password without much hassle. Here are 5 quick steps to follow and retrieve back your password and gain access to your account.

1. Start the password recovery process

The first step is to head to Gmail’s login page.

Enter your email address and click ‘Next’.

When prompted for a password, click on ‘Forgot password?’, which is there below the password box.

2. Verify your identity

Google uses multiple methods to verify your identity. Here are a few:

Recovery email: If you have added a recovery email to your Gmail account, then Google will send a verification code to that address.

Phone number: The most commonly used mode is to get a verification code on your registered phone through an SMS or via call.

Answer security questions: In case both the above methods are not working in your case, then you may be asked questions like your last remembered password or the date you created your account. Also some security questions like your paternal/maternal grandparents' name, first school’s name and more

3. Enter the verification code

Once you receive the verification code:

You will have to enter the code on the provided screen. Make sure you do not take forever time, or else the code will become invalid

Google will verify the code and allow you to proceed to the next step.

4. Set a new password

After verifying your identity successfully, you will have to do the following:

Create a stronger new password which is of atleast 8 characters long.

You will have to mix uppercase, lowercase, numbers and special characters for better security purposes. Gmail might not allow you to create a password if you do not use these security options in your password.

Confirm the password and save the changes. And this time, make sure you remember it!

5. Access your account

You can now log back into your Gmail account using the new password.

You must secure the new password, and also for enhanced security, you may check all the devices where your Gmail account is logged in and you could proceed in changing the password on all the other devices as well.

