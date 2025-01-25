Saturday, January 25, 2025
     
Airtel introduces low-priced voice-only plans after TRAI order: Details

Airtel's revised voice-only plans provide better value for customers looking for unlimited calling and SMS benefits without data. Whether you're considering Airtel or Jio, these plans are tailored for budget-conscious users relying on feature phones or focusing on calling and messaging services.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 25, 2025 10:41 IST, Updated : Jan 25, 2025 11:22 IST
Airtel
Image Source : INDIA TV Airtel

Airtel, one of the country's leading telecom service providers, has come up with two voice-only recharge plans, following the guidelines from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (commonly known as TRAI). TRAI has instructed the telecom players (Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone-Idea) to launch voice-only prepaid plans which will target only 2G feature phone users. These plans will be scrutinised within seven days of launch.

Complying with the directive, Airtel has revised its voice-only plans by reducing the prices to make them more affordable for customers.

Airtel's revised voice-only plans

84-Day plan at Rs 469

  1. Earlier this plan was priced at Rs 499
  2. The revised plan is costing Rs 469 (which is Rs 30 less than the earlier pricing)
  3. Benefits:
    • Unlimited voice calling across India.
    • Free national roaming.
    • 900 free SMS.
  4. Note: No data is included in this plan.

Target users: Ideally targeting for 2G feature phone users who require calling and SMS services without any need of data.

365-Day plan at Rs 1849

  1. Earlier, this plan was priced at Rs 1,959
  2. After the revision, this plan costs Rs 1,849 (Rs 110 cheaper)
  3. Benefits:
    • Unlimited voice calling across India.
    • Free national roaming.
    • 3,600 free SMS.
  4. Validity: Full 365 days.

Target Users: It has been designed for the users who are seeking long-term voice and SMS benefits without any need of the internet data.

Key takeaways

  • Airtel has reduced the prices of its 84-day plan and 365-day plan, offering competitive pricing compared to Jio.
  • These voice-only plans cater to users without data needs, especially 2G feature phone users.
  • With TRAI’s intervention, these plans aim to make basic mobile services more affordable for the masses.

Jio's voice-only plans: Comparison

Reliance Jio was the first to launch voice-only plans in compliance with TRAI guidelines.

84-Day plan

  1. Price: Rs 458
  2. Benefits:
    • Unlimited voice calling across India.
    • 1,000 free SMS.
  3. No data.

365-Day Plan

  1. Price: Rs 1,958
  2. Benefits:
    • Unlimited voice calling across India.
    • 3,600 free SMS.
  3. No data.

