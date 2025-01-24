BSNL rolls out over 65000 4G towers, superfast connectivity for millions: Gear up for 4G and 5G expansion

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL

BSNL, a state-owned telecom giant has achieved another big milestone by activating more than 65,000 4G mobile towers across the country. This marks a significant step towards the company's commercial launch of 4G services later this year. With a target of installing 1 lakh 4G towers, BSNL aims to provide better network connectivity and enhanced user experiences while phasing out its older 3G infrastructure.

BSNL 4G services launch nationwide

Improved connectivity for users

BSNL has shared the news on its official X (which is formerly known as Twitter) handle, where they successfully deployed the 4G towers.

The company further promises better connectivity and expanded network coverage for its users. Along with 4G, BSNL is actively testing its 5G network in collaboration with Tata to introduce the next generation of telecom services.

Phasing out 3G, making way for 4G

BSNL has reportedly started to retire its 3G network so that the 4G could be adapted and expanded further. In Bihar and several other telecom circles, 3G services have already been discontinued.

Customers who have not yet upgraded to 4G could get a free SIM replacement at their nearest BSNL exchange or service centres.

Affordable plans to attract new users

BSNL’s affordable recharge plans are set to attract users from private telecom providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi. Despite offering cost-effective tariffs, the telecom company has assured the users that they will not compromise on service quality.

BSNL’s MD has further confirmed that there are no immediate plans to increase mobile tariffs, ensuring better connectivity at a lower price.

BSNL's 5G vision

While gearing up for its 4G launch, BSNL is preparing to roll out 5G services across the country. The partnership with Tata and the government’s support will highlight the ambition of the company, to compete with private telecom giants like Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) and further offer cutting-edge connectivity to crores of Indian users.

With over 65,000 4G towers in the country the company further plans to expand the services- being on track to redefine affordable and reliable telecom services in India.

