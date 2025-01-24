Nothing teases Phone 3 with transparent design and dual rear cameras: What else to expect?

Friday, January 24, 2025
     
Nothing has shared design sketches with the label ‘WIP’- which suggests the smartphone which features a transparent back panel adorned with screws, showcasing the device's internal components.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 24, 2025 12:58 IST, Updated : Jan 24, 2025 13:14 IST
Nothing Phone 3
Image Source : NOTHING/X Nothing Phone 3

Nothing, a UK-based tech company known for its transparent back panel smartphones has come up with the teasers of its next flagship smartphone. The device has been rumoured to launch the Nothing Phone 3, which promises to carry the brand's signature transparent design, which is coupled with a dual rear camera setup.

Transparent design yet again

The news became official when a series of posts surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), where Nothing shared the design sketches which are labelled as "WIP" (which stands for Work In Progress). The sketches further showcase the transparent back panel with a hallmark of its design philosophy.

The sketches further highlight the screws and internal components, which will emphasize the brand's commitment to its innovation.

The dual circular elements with a pill-shaped housing suggest a refined camera system which looks like the earlier models, although it remains uncertain if the device will include the iconic Glyph interface which is seen in the previous iterations.

Nothing Phone 3: What else to expect?

Adding to the intrigue, a teaser image of the Pokémon Arcanine has further fueled speculation about the Nothing Phone 3.

Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing has reportedly confirmed the name and launch timeline of the upcoming device. The news became official via a leaked email, which indicated a release in Q1 2025.

The new flagship is anticipated to introduce AI-enhanced features as a significant step forward in user interface innovation.

Nothing Ear Open earbuds launched at Rs 17,999 in India: Check specs, availability 

Nothing Phone 2a brings Android 15 beta: What’s new with the update?

Nothing Phone 2a Community Edition set to October 30: Details here

Nothing CEO announces plan to develop new operating system as an alternative to Android

Nothing Phone 3 to feature iPhone-like action button, India launch soon

Nothing Day 2025: Know why the day is observed, significance and importance of doing nothing

Nothing Phone (3) render leaks ahead of launch, design hints at Pixel 9 Pro influence

Expected launch and mid-range models

As per the leaks, the Phone 3 will debut in March 2025, along with the mid-range variants- the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus, which are further expected in April or May (timeline not specified).

These launches further align with the company's strategy to remain competitive while catering to diverse consumer segments.

Pushing boundaries in smartphone innovation

Nothing has been continuing to captivate with its distinctive approach to design and functionality.

As fans eagerly await the official launch, the Phone 3 is poised to solidify the brand’s reputation for blending cutting-edge technology with bold design choices.

ALSO READ: Perplexity launches AI assistant for Android to Take on ChatGPT, Alexa and Siri: What is it and how does it wo

ALSO READ: Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 24: Free vouchers and other rewards

