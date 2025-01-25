WhatsApp's new Status feature allows you to tag contacts: Know how it work

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, one of the leading instant messaging apps which has more than 3 billion users worldwide, has continued to enhance its features to improve user experience. The status feature on the platform has become a popular way for users to share their daily updates, achievements and even personal feelings with their contacts.

However, at times the intended recipient misses the status update before it disappears in 24 hours. Now, WhatsApp has worked and solved this common issue.

WhatsApp Status: New tagging feature

To ensure your status reaches the intended person, WhatsApp now enables users to mention contacts in their status updates. This feature looks similar to tagging on Facebook but works exclusively with people saved in your contact list.

What does this feature do?

When you mention someone in your status, they receive a special notification, ensuring that they do not miss the tagged status.

How will it help the users?

Whether you are sharing personal moments or you are trying to convey a message to someone special, this feature will make sure that your status won't go unnoticed.

Never miss out on important WhatsApp Status updates

Earlier, WhatsApp statuses were easy to miss, as they disappeared after 24 hours without notifying the recipient- who tends to miss them.

Now, the tagging feature will further eliminate this problem. This is how it is going to help the user:

Mentioning someone in your status will send them an instant alert.

This will ensure that the updated status is seen on time, making it harder to ignore (even by mistake).

This feature is perfect for sharing personal messages or important updates with a specific person. It could be an appreciation post, birthday wishes, anniversary wish or more.

