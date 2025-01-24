Redmi 14C 5G available on EMI starting at just Rs 387: Top deals and features

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi 14C 5G

Redmi 14C 5G, a recently launched budget smartphone is making waves in the Indian market. This handset, which was launched earlier this month comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display along with a long-lasting battery. As a part of Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale, customers who are willing to bag this handset could take home the 128GB variant of this 5G smartphone at an EMI starting from just Rs 387.

Exciting Offers on Redmi 14C 5G

The Redmi 14C 5G is available in three storage configurations:

4GB RAM + 64GB: Rs 9,999

4GB RAM + 128GB: Rs 10,999

6GB RAM + 128GB: Rs 11,999

Additionally, the phone is offered in three stunning colours:

Starlight Blue

Stardust Purple

Stargaze Black

Buyers can also avail a 5 per cent cashback and enjoy EMI plans starting at just Rs 352 during the sale.

Redmi 14C 5G: Key features

Display: It comes with a 6.88-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It has TUV low-blue light certification for reduced eye strain and a waterdrop notch design for a sleek look. Performance and storage: It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 5G processor and comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which could be expanded further via microSD card. Battery and charging: The smartphone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Camera: It comes with a triple rear camera setup: Dual rear camera: 50MP primary sensor.

8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

AI enhancements for improved photography. Connectivity: It features dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

IP52 rating for water and dust resistance.

Why choose Redmi 14C 5G?

With its impressive specifications, affordable pricing, and exciting EMI options, the Redmi 14C 5G stands out as a strong contender in the budget smartphone market. Whether you’re looking for a powerful processor, a vibrant display, or a reliable camera setup, this device has it all.

