JioCoin explained: How to earn free coins and redeem them?

Reliance Jio has recently introduced a revolutionary concept called JioCoin, which has been developed in partnership with blockchain technology leader Polygon Labs. While not a classic cryptocurrency, JioCoin is said to be a crypto-based reward system which will offer enormous opportunities for Jio users to earn and redeem coins for free. But what is it and how does it work, is still a question to many Indians. Here we bring to you a complete guide to make you understand how these JioCoins work and could be earned.

What is JioCoin?

As mentioned earlier, JioCoin is a blockchain-based digital reward token built on Ethereum Layer 2 technology. And no, it is not like the traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin:

It is not tradable: JioCoin cannot be traded or bought on cryptocurrency exchanges in the country and abroad.

Infinite supply: Unlike Bitcoin, which has a finite supply, JioCoin’s backend technology makes it infinite.

Reward point system: JioCoin functions more like a reward system for Jio app users rather than a market-tradable cryptocurrency.

Furthermore, JioCoin represents a new way for Reliance Jio to reward its users by engaging with its services.

How to earn JioCoins for free?

Earning JioCoins is said to be straightforward and involves using Jio’s apps and services. Here’s how you can start earning your free coins:

1. Download the JioSphere app and sign up for the JioCoins program

Download the JioSphere app (which is currently available on all the platforms- from Android, iOS, Mac, Windows and Android TV).

Go to the Profile section and sign up for the JioCoins program by using your Indian mobile number.

2. Use JioSphere app

Once registered, you can earn JioCoins by using the JioSphere app. It is a web browser and you can use it for almost everything, just like you use other browsers (Firefox, chrome, safari and more). But still, to mention, you can do the following on your new JioSphere browser : Browse the web Watch videos Read articles Play games Play music Search content Search for website



3. Other Jio Apps

It is further reported that Jio has been planning to expand the JioCoins program to other popular apps like MyJio, JioCinema and JioMart- to make it easier to earn coins via diverse activities.

How to use JioCoins?

While Jio has yet not disclosed on how to redeem these JioCoins. But as per the expectations and speculation, here’s what you can do:

Redeem JioCoins to recharge Jio mobile and broadband plans.

Use JioCoins for grocery shopping on JioMart.

Avail exclusive discounts and offers on Jio services.

What makes JioCoin unique?

Blockchain-based rewards: Secure and transparent reward token system.

Seamless earning process: Automatically earn coins by simply engaging with Jio apps.

Integration across services: Potential to use JioCoins for a wide range of services within the Jio ecosystem.

