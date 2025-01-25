Saturday, January 25, 2025
     
Acer Aspire 3 laotpo launched under Rs 20,000 with 8GB RAM, Acer ComfyView LED display and more

If you are looking for a lightweight, affordable laptop with essential features, the Acer Aspire 3 offers unbeatable value. With its student-friendly pricing and practical specifications, it’s perfect for everyday use without stretching your budget.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 25, 2025 17:36 IST, Updated : Jan 25, 2025 17:38 IST
Acer Aspire 3
Image Source : ACER Acer Aspire 3

Looking for an affordable laptop but worried about the budget? Acer has you covered, introduced the Acer Aspire 3, a laptop which has been priced as low as an Android smartphone. Customers could own a laptop without breaking the bank. Acer has designed a laptop which has been majorly focused on the students and daily users. It is further packed with essential features at an incredibly low price.

Budget-friendly laptop for students

Acer Aspire 3 has been launched with a price tag of Rs 15,000, and it is an excellent choice for those who are looking for a device to do basic tasks like school assignments, college projects or routine office work for professionals too. Its economical and utility make it a great option for budget-constrained buyers.

Acer Aspire 3: Key features

Despite its low price, the Acer Aspire 3 comes with several useful features:

  1. Compact and lightweight design: Easy to carry, perfect for on-the-go use.
  2. Operating system: Runs on Windows 11 for a smooth experience.
  3. Processor: Powered by the Celeron N4500 chip for basic computing tasks.
  4. RAM and storage: Choose from up to 8GB RAM and storage variants of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage.
  5. Display: It features an 11.6-inch HD Acer ComfyView LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixel.
  6. Graphics: It includes Intel UHD graphics for light graphic-related tasks.
  7. Webcam: Ideal for online classes and video conferencing.
  8. Expandable memory: Supports up to 1TB of additional storage.
  9. Battery: Equipped with a 38Wh battery for extended usage.
  10. Connectivity options: Comes with USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI port and microSD card reader.

Acer Aspire 3: Price in India

The Acer Aspire 3 is available in three storage variants:

 

  1. 8GB + 128GB: Rs 14,990
  2. 8GB + 256GB: Rs 17,990
  3. 8GB + 512GB: Rs 19,990

This budget-friendly laptop could be purchased via Flipkart, making it accessible for everyone.

