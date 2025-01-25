Acer Aspire 3 laotpo launched under Rs 20,000 with 8GB RAM, Acer ComfyView LED display and more

Follow us on Image Source : ACER Acer Aspire 3

Looking for an affordable laptop but worried about the budget? Acer has you covered, introduced the Acer Aspire 3, a laptop which has been priced as low as an Android smartphone. Customers could own a laptop without breaking the bank. Acer has designed a laptop which has been majorly focused on the students and daily users. It is further packed with essential features at an incredibly low price.

Budget-friendly laptop for students

Acer Aspire 3 has been launched with a price tag of Rs 15,000, and it is an excellent choice for those who are looking for a device to do basic tasks like school assignments, college projects or routine office work for professionals too. Its economical and utility make it a great option for budget-constrained buyers.

Acer Aspire 3: Key features

Despite its low price, the Acer Aspire 3 comes with several useful features:

Compact and lightweight design: Easy to carry, perfect for on-the-go use. Operating system: Runs on Windows 11 for a smooth experience. Processor: Powered by the Celeron N4500 chip for basic computing tasks. RAM and storage: Choose from up to 8GB RAM and storage variants of 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB storage. Display: It features an 11.6-inch HD Acer ComfyView LED display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixel. Graphics: It includes Intel UHD graphics for light graphic-related tasks. Webcam: Ideal for online classes and video conferencing. Expandable memory: Supports up to 1TB of additional storage. Battery: Equipped with a 38Wh battery for extended usage. Connectivity options: Comes with USB Type-C, USB 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI port and microSD card reader.

Acer Aspire 3: Price in India

The Acer Aspire 3 is available in three storage variants:

8GB + 128GB: Rs 14,990 8GB + 256GB: Rs 17,990 8GB + 512GB: Rs 19,990

This budget-friendly laptop could be purchased via Flipkart, making it accessible for everyone.

