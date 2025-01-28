Paytm launches 'Receive Money QR Widget' for Android: Instant payments with coin-drop sound

Follow us on Image Source : PAYTM Paytm

Paytm, one of the leading payments and financial services platforms, has rolled out its innovative 'Receive Money QR Widget' for Android users. Following a successful launch on iOS, this feature will enable users to display their Paytm QR code directly on their smartphone's home screen, which will enable seamless payment collection without opening the app.

Who can benefit from the QR Widget?

The widget is designed to simplify payment processes for:

Influencers

Delivery Partners

Shopkeepers

Freelancers

Small businesses

This move has been taken to enhance convenience for individuals and businesses who require quick and hassle-free payment solutions on the go.

Real-time alerts with Coin-Drop Sound

To improve the user experience further, Paytm has come up with a distinct coin-drop notification sound. This real-time alert will ensure that the users will receive instant confirmation and assurance whenever a payment is received.

How to add the QR Widget on Android?

Here is the step-by-step guide for Android users:

Open the Paytm app.

Tap your profile icon in the top left corner.

Select the “Add QR to Homescreen” option below your QR code.

Confirm to add the widget to your home screen.

Once added, you can access the QR widget directly from your home screen for instant payments.

A coin-drop sound will notify you of successful payments.

Paytm’s commitment to innovation

Paytm claims to continue leading in digital payment innovations with features like:

RuPay Credit Card linking for UPI.

UPI Lite for small transactions.

Auto-pay services for recurring payments.

Support for international UPI payments in countries like the UAE, Singapore and France.

A Paytm spokesperson emphasized the company’s dedication to evolving based on user needs:

"We are excited to introduce the 'Receive Money Paytm QR Widget' for Android users, making it easier and faster to collect payments. Our coin-drop sound further enhances the user experience, ensuring a seamless and transparent payment process for businesses and individuals alike."

Paytm has revolutionized digital payments in India, empowering small businesses with technologies like QR payments, soundboxes, and mobile payment solutions. The company remains committed to serving over half a billion Indians and enabling them to participate in the mainstream economy through technology-driven solutions.

Paytm is also expanding its international reach by enabling UPI payments in Mauritius, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal.

