Tecno Spark Go 3 launched in India under Rs 9000: Features and availability Tecno has launched the Spark Go 3 in India as a budget-friendly smartphone priced at Rs 8,999. The phone offers a 120 Hz display, a Unisoc processor, a 5,000 mAh battery, and Android 15, making it an attractive option in the entry-level segment.

New Delhi:

Tecno, a brand known for economical smart devices, which caters the budget cautious Indian segment has just unleashed the new Spark Go 3 in the market. The smartphone is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version. Those who are looking forward to buy it can already find it in local retail stores, and it officially goes on sale from January 23 from Amazon India, and Flipkart.

Features of Tecno Spark Go 3

Display:Talking about the display, the Spark Go 3 comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS screen, with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. For a phone under Rs 9,000, this indeed is decent to work smoothly. Scrolling and animations feel way smoother than you would expect. On top of that, Tecno will give the IP64 rating to the handset for dust and splash resistance and it can handle drops from up to 1.2 meters- hence, built for bumps and spills- which may happen accidently.

Processor and OS: Under the hood, the Spark Go 3 runs on the Unisoc T7250 octa-core chipset, maxing out at 1.8GHz. It pairs with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB storage. Tecno promises up to four years of lag-free use, so you’re not stuck with a slow phone after a few months. Out of the box, it runs Android 15 and comes with Tecno’s Ella voice assistant if you like using voice commands.

Photography: For cameras, you’re looking at a 13-megapixel main shooter on the back, backed by a dual LED flash. Selfies come out of the 8-megapixel front camera. The camera app packs a bunch of modes: AI CAM, Super Night, Portrait, Beauty, Dual Video, Time-lapse, Vlog, Panorama, and Pro. Plus, Tecno adds a neat offline calling feature, letting two Tecno phones reach each other within 1.5km—even with no network.

Battery: The Spark Go 3 is backed with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W wired fast charging. You get the standard connectivity package: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, USB Type-C, and dual SIM slots. All in all, it’s a solid budget phone with a few surprising extras.

Colour options: The device is available in four color options:

Titanium Grey

Ink Black

Galaxy Blue

Aurora Purple

So, if budget is your choice, then this device could fit your requirement.