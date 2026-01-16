Apple could bring back Touch ID with foldable iPhones in 2026 Apple may reintroduce Touch ID in 2026 with its first foldable iPhone, according to a new leak. The device is expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, under-screen cameras, and a truly all-screen display, paving the way for a bezel-free anniversary iPhone in 2027.

New Delhi:

Apple keeps moving inch by inch closer to its dream iPhone—a phone that’s nothing but screen. No notch, no hole, not even a Dynamic Island. Now, there is a fresh leak floating around that says this big leap could start in 2026, thanks to Apple’s first foldable iPhone. And, get this: Touch ID might make a comeback.

Foldable iPhones with Touch ID: Is it true?

Digital Chat Station, a well-known tipster from China, claims Apple’s foldable iPhone will be more than just a fancy device—it’ll be Apple’s testbed for new display tech. This phone will set the stage for a true all-screen iPhone in 2027, which lines up with the 20th anniversary of the original iPhone.

Face ID on the first foldable

Now, about Face ID—don’t count on seeing it in the first foldable. Instead, Apple plans to bring back Touch ID, but this time, it’ll live inside the side button. Why? It’s not about preferences. It’s pure engineering. Foldable phones pack things in tight, and there just isn’t room for all that Face ID hardware. A fingerprint sensor on the side is simpler, and it keeps that inner screen totally uninterrupted.

Camera for foldable iPhone details

Apple is not halting there, and the foldable iPhone will reportedly have an under-screen front camera on the main display, so no punch holes or notches will be seen. The leak further said that Apple is working on incorporating a 24-megapixel camera that hides under the screen—a big step up from what most Android phones offer right now.

The phone will use a six-element plastic lens and some advanced image processing to deal with the usual light loss from shooting through a display. If this all checks out, it’s a serious upgrade for under-screen cameras.

The feature is not dead, but delayed

Here’s another twist: under-screen Face ID is not dead, just delayed. Apple’s actually making progress. Apparently, they’ve developed a micro-transparent glass layer that lets infrared light through, so Face ID sensors can work right under the display. This tech could first pop up on future Pro models, maybe starting with the iPhone 18 Pro. At first, Apple might just shrink the Dynamic Island instead of ditching it completely.

Face ID to Pro iPhones

Looking ahead, the leaks lay out Apple’s plan—bring under-screen Face ID to Pro iPhones, debut under-display cameras and Touch ID on the foldable, then combine everything for a 2027 anniversary iPhone. That one’s rumoured to have a screen that curves over all four edges and barely any bezels at all.

So, if these leaks pan out, the foldable iPhone in 2026 quietly sets the stage for a real all-screen iPhone the next year. It shows how Apple’s always chasing that sweet spot: new tech, smooth design, and features people actually want to use.