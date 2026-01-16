TranslateGemma announced: Google takes on ChatGPT translate with OpenAI models Google has unveiled TranslateGemma, a new set of open translation models built on the Gemma 3 architecture. Supporting 55 languages and local deployment, the models aim to offer developers an open alternative to cloud-based tools like ChatGPT Translate.

New Delhi:

Google has rolled out TranslateGemma, a new line of open translation models that support 55 languages. The new model runs on Google’s Gemma 3 architecture, and it is designed for anyone – researchers, developers, and companies – who want fast, flexible translation without being locked into someone else’s cloud. Instead of relying on closed systems, you can actually run TranslateGemma locally.

Google clearly aims to differentiate TranslateGemma

With this launch, Google clearly aims to differentiate TranslateGemma from other prominent translation tools, such as ChatGPT’s translator. They’re leaning into openness, transparency, and giving people real control over their data.

So, what exactly is TranslateGemma?

You’ve got three options: 4B, 12B, or 27B parameters. Smaller models can run right on your phone or edge devices, while the larger ones are built for cloud or big enterprise setups. Google’s training approach mixes supervised fine-tuning with reinforcement learning—basically, it learns from both high-quality human translations and synthetic data. They say this cuts down translation errors across the board, from major to less common languages, all while keeping things efficient.

When you look at ChatGPT Translate, it’s a popular tool, no question. But it’s closed and only works through the cloud. TranslateGemma’s open model weights flip that on its head. Developers can download, tweak, and run the models wherever they want—on devices, private servers, or custom hardware—without sending anything to outside servers. That’s a huge deal for companies dealing with sensitive info or working in spots with spotty internet.

TranslateGemma supports 55 languages

Right now, TranslateGemma supports 55 language pairs that have been fully tested, but it’s already trained on nearly 500 more for future updates. Plus, thanks to Gemma 3, it can translate text inside images without any extra training. That means you can use it for things like document translation, localising image content, or managing complex, multilingual visual projects.

You can grab these models on Kaggle, Hugging Face, Google Colab, and Vertex AI. There’s also a technical report if you want to dig into the training methods, benchmarks, or the full list of supported languages.

Bottom line: With TranslateGemma, Google’s making a big push for open translation models as a true alternative to closed AI tools like ChatGPT Translate. Local deployment, open weights, strong language support—it all adds up to more control and privacy for developers.