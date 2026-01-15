Reliance Jio’s new 36-day plan offers unlimited 5G, Hotstar, Gemini Pro and more Reliance Jio has launched a new Rs 450 prepaid plan with a unique 36-day validity, offering unlimited 5G data, free voice calls, daily SMS, and several digital benefits like JioHotstar, JioAICloud storage, and Google Gemini Pro.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers in the country, has come up with a new prepaid plan for Rs 450, which is bundled for people who want the best quality for its loyal customer base. This plan comes with 36 days of validity, which means you get an extra week to enjoy internet, calling and other value-added Jio benefits, which is an upgrade from the standard monthly packs.

The prepaid recharge plan is already live on the MyJio app and Jio’s official website. So, in case you want to recharge your number with an upgraded plan, then this is a worthwhile plan, starting from today.

(Image Source : JIO)Rs 450 prepaid plan recharge

Rs 450 Jio plan validity and data benefits

Here’s what you actually get:

2GB of high-speed data every day

If you have a 5G phone and live in a 5G area

You get unlimited 5G data too, to enjoy unlimited 5G internet access.

(Image Source : JIO)Rs 450 prepaid plan recharge

Best offering of the plan: Unlimited calling and daily SMS benefits

Along with internet benefits, the Rs 450 Jio plan includes:

Unlimited voice calling to all networks across India

100 SMS per day, usable for any mobile number

This makes the plan suitable for users who rely on calling and messaging along with daily data usage.

Free subscriptions and digital add-ons

Reliance Jio has bundled several digital services with this plan:

There’s a 3-month JioHotstar subscription you can use on your phone or TV

2-month JioHome trial (if you’re a new user),

50GB of free JioAICloud storage

18-month subscription to Google Gemini Pro

That last one is a big deal—Gemini Pro usually costs about Rs 35,000, so if you need access to premium AI tools, this is a sweet bonus to the users.

(Image Source : JIO)Rs 450 prepaid plan recharge

Rs 450 Jio Plan: Why is it a good choice

If you break it down, you will realise that you are just paying around Rs 12.50 per day in this recharge plan.

You will see those options give you basically the same stuff for a lower daily cost. So, if you’re watching your budget, those longer plans are a better deal.

The Rs 450 prepaid recharge plan is an interesting option for those who are looking for an extra week of validity and value from the bundled subscriptions, especially Google Gemini Pro. But if you’re thinking long-term savings, you’ll probably want to stick with one of Jio’s bigger packs.