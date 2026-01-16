Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 16: Avail free guns, weapon skins and more A new set of gaming codes from Garena has rolled out which will enable the Free Fire Max players to redeem free weapons, diamonds, gold, and many other in-game rewards for free. The codes given below are timebound, so players have to be quick.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, a popular battle royale game in India which lets the players enjoy in real time, has rolled out a new set of gaming codes. Players could avail themselves of all sorts of rewards (skins, diamonds, weapons, and more) for free just by punching in special redeem codes. Here’s the latest batch for January 16, 2026.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 16

FF11DAKX4WHV FF119MB3PFA5 FF11NJN5YS3E FF1164XNJZ2V FFICJGW9NKYT FFPLOJEUFHSI WD2ATK3ZEA55 FFIC33NTEUKA HFNSJ6W74Z48 FFTILM659TYL FFML9KGFS5LM FFPLZJUDKPTJ FFGYBGD8H1H4 XZJZE25WEFJJ FFCMCPSJ99S3 FF9MJ31CXKRG FFW2Y7NQFV9S FFICMCPSBN9CU FFMCF8XLVNKC FFMC2SJLKXSB FFPLUFBVSLOT MCPW3D28VZD6 ZZZ76NT3PDSH XZJZE25WEFJJ V427K98RUCHZ J3ZKQ57Z2P2P 3IBBMSL7AK8G B3G7A22TWDR7X 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 6KWMFJVMQQYG EYH2W3XK8UPG FF7MUY4ME6SC U8S47JGJH5MG VNY3MQWNKEGU ZZATXB24QES8 FFICDCTSL5FT

Redeem the codes: Steps to follow

Here’s how you cash in your codes:

1. Pop open your web browser and head to the Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site.

2. Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X account.

3. Enter the code in the box they give you.

4. Hit submit, and you’ll see a confirmation. Your rewards will show up in your in-game mailbox.

5. Gold and diamonds land straight in your account wallet. Other stuff—like skins or weapons—goes under the Vault tab in the game lobby.

Garena Free Fire Max: About game

Well, it dropped back in September 2021 as an upgrade to the original battle royale game. Think sharper graphics, smoother animations, and just a better overall experience. The best part? The devs drop these redeem codes from time to time, and if you’re quick, you can score free gold, diamonds, weapon skins, and even new characters. These rewards aren’t around forever, though. The codes only work for a short window, so you’ve got to act fast if you want those exclusive items. You can grab the game on both Android and iOS.

Important reminders

You cannot use these codes if you are playing on a guest account, so make sure you’ve linked your account to a social media profile. Each code only works once, and they expire pretty fast. Do not wait around, or you will miss out.