Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 15: Free weapon skins, gold, diamonds and more Here is the new set of gaming codes from Garena Free Fire Max, which will enable the players to redeem and enjoy in-game rewards like weapon skins, gold, and diamonds. The codes are timebound, so players have to be quick. Here is everything you need to know.

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games from Garena, has just rolled out a fresh batch of redeem codes which will be valid only for today, January 15. In case you are playing the game on your handset, then you have to be quick to try your shot to grab some nice rewards – like weapon skins, gold, diamonds or even new characters. These codes do not stick around forever, so don't wait for too long to claim them.

Redeem codes for Free Fire Max for January 15, 2026

Here is the full list of active codes you can use today:

UVX9PYZV54AC FF2VC3DENRF5 FFCO8BS5JW2D FF10JA1YZNYN FFTILM659TYL FFML9KGFS5LM FFPLZJUDKPTJ FFGYBGD8H1H4 XZJZE25WEFJJ FF11DAKX4WHV FF119MB3PFA5 WD2ATK3ZEA55 FFIC33NTEUKA HFNSJ6W74Z48 FFMCF8XLVNKC FFMC2SJLKXSB FFPLUFBVSLOT FFCMCPSJ99S3 FF9MJ31CXKRG FFW2Y7NQFV9S FFICMCPSBN9CU FF11NJN5YS3E FF1164XNJZ2V FFICJGW9NKYT FFPLOJEUFHSI VNY3MQWNKEGU ZZATXB24QES8 FF7MUY4ME6SC U8S47JGJH5MG XZJZE25WEFJJ FFICDCTSL5FT V427K98RUCHZ J3ZKQ57Z2P2P MCPW3D28VZD6 ZZZ76NT3PDSH EYH2W3XK8UPG 3IBBMSL7AK8G B3G7A22TWDR7X 4ST1ZTBE2RP9 6KWMFJVMQQYG

How do you use these codes?

Go to the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site

Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X account

Punch in the code, hit submit, and you’ll get a confirmation.

Your rewards show up in your in-game mail.

Any diamonds or gold you earn go straight into your wallet, and other items will wait for you in the Vault tab.

About Garena Free Fire Max

It’s basically a souped-up version of the original Free Fire. You get sharper graphics, smoother animations, and just a better all-around experience. The game first came out back in September 2021, and you can find it on both Android and iOS.

Free Fire MAX x JUJUTSU KAISEN

Garena Free Fire Max has collaborated with the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen and introduces Jujutsu High-themed content, iconic characters like Yuji Itadori, powerful cursed techniques, a new character named Morse, improved Battle Royale revivals, and a new camera system for creative gameplay.

ALSO READ: