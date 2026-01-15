Advertisement
  4. Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 15: Free weapon skins, gold, diamonds and more

Here is the new set of gaming codes from Garena Free Fire Max, which will enable the players to redeem and enjoy in-game rewards like weapon skins, gold, and diamonds. The codes are timebound, so players have to be quick. Here is everything you need to know.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games from Garena, has just rolled out a fresh batch of redeem codes which will be valid only for today, January 15. In case you are playing the game on your handset, then you have to be quick to try your shot to grab some nice rewards – like weapon skins, gold, diamonds or even new characters. These codes do not stick around forever, so don't wait for too long to claim them.

Redeem codes for Free Fire Max for January 15, 2026

Here is the full list of active codes you can use today:

  1. UVX9PYZV54AC
  2. FF2VC3DENRF5
  3. FFCO8BS5JW2D
  4. FF10JA1YZNYN
  5. FFTILM659TYL
  6. FFML9KGFS5LM
  7. FFPLZJUDKPTJ
  8. FFGYBGD8H1H4
  9. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  10. FF11DAKX4WHV
  11. FF119MB3PFA5
  12. WD2ATK3ZEA55
  13. FFIC33NTEUKA
  14. HFNSJ6W74Z48
  15. FFMCF8XLVNKC
  16. FFMC2SJLKXSB
  17. FFPLUFBVSLOT
  18. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  19. FF9MJ31CXKRG
  20. FFW2Y7NQFV9S
  21. FFICMCPSBN9CU
  22. FF11NJN5YS3E
  23. FF1164XNJZ2V
  24. FFICJGW9NKYT
  25. FFPLOJEUFHSI
  26. VNY3MQWNKEGU
  27. ZZATXB24QES8
  28. FF7MUY4ME6SC
  29. U8S47JGJH5MG
  30. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  31. FFICDCTSL5FT
  32. V427K98RUCHZ
  33. J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  34. MCPW3D28VZD6
  35. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  36. EYH2W3XK8UPG
  37. 3IBBMSL7AK8G
  38. B3G7A22TWDR7X
  39. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  40. 6KWMFJVMQQYG

How do you use these codes?

  • Go to the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site
  • Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X account
  • Punch in the code, hit submit, and you’ll get a confirmation.
  • Your rewards show up in your in-game mail.

Any diamonds or gold you earn go straight into your wallet, and other items will wait for you in the Vault tab.

About Garena Free Fire Max

It’s basically a souped-up version of the original Free Fire. You get sharper graphics, smoother animations, and just a better all-around experience. The game first came out back in September 2021, and you can find it on both Android and iOS.

Free Fire MAX x JUJUTSU KAISEN

Garena Free Fire Max has collaborated with the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen and introduces Jujutsu High-themed content, iconic characters like Yuji Itadori, powerful cursed techniques, a new character named Morse, improved Battle Royale revivals, and a new camera system for creative gameplay.

