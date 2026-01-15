Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for January 15: Free weapon skins, gold, diamonds and more

Garena Free Fire Max, one of the popular battle royale games from Garena, has just rolled out a fresh batch of redeem codes which will be valid only for today, January 15. In case you are playing the game on your handset, then you have to be quick to try your shot to grab some nice rewards – like weapon skins, gold, diamonds or even new characters. These codes do not stick around forever, so don't wait for too long to claim them.
Redeem codes for Free Fire Max for January 15, 2026
Here is the full list of active codes you can use today:
- UVX9PYZV54AC
- FF2VC3DENRF5
- FFCO8BS5JW2D
- FF10JA1YZNYN
- FFTILM659TYL
- FFML9KGFS5LM
- FFPLZJUDKPTJ
- FFGYBGD8H1H4
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- FF119MB3PFA5
- WD2ATK3ZEA55
- FFIC33NTEUKA
- HFNSJ6W74Z48
- FFMCF8XLVNKC
- FFMC2SJLKXSB
- FFPLUFBVSLOT
- FFCMCPSJ99S3
- FF9MJ31CXKRG
- FFW2Y7NQFV9S
- FFICMCPSBN9CU
- FF11NJN5YS3E
- FF1164XNJZ2V
- FFICJGW9NKYT
- FFPLOJEUFHSI
- VNY3MQWNKEGU
- ZZATXB24QES8
- FF7MUY4ME6SC
- U8S47JGJH5MG
- XZJZE25WEFJJ
- FFICDCTSL5FT
- V427K98RUCHZ
- J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
- MCPW3D28VZD6
- ZZZ76NT3PDSH
- EYH2W3XK8UPG
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G
- B3G7A22TWDR7X
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
How do you use these codes?
- Go to the official Garena Free Fire Rewards Redemption Site
- Log in using your Facebook, Google, or X account
- Punch in the code, hit submit, and you’ll get a confirmation.
- Your rewards show up in your in-game mail.
Any diamonds or gold you earn go straight into your wallet, and other items will wait for you in the Vault tab.
About Garena Free Fire Max
It’s basically a souped-up version of the original Free Fire. You get sharper graphics, smoother animations, and just a better all-around experience. The game first came out back in September 2021, and you can find it on both Android and iOS.
Free Fire MAX x JUJUTSU KAISEN
Garena Free Fire Max has collaborated with the popular anime Jujutsu Kaisen and introduces Jujutsu High-themed content, iconic characters like Yuji Itadori, powerful cursed techniques, a new character named Morse, improved Battle Royale revivals, and a new camera system for creative gameplay.
