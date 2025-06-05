Starlink to be India's 3rd satcom licensee, confirms Telecom Minister Scindia Starlink was given time until June 7 after receiving the Letter of Intent. The company has already submitted important security-related documents.

New Delhi:

Indians are eagerly anticipating the launch of satellite internet service. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has already provided its recommendations for the allocation of satellite internet spectrum, and the service is on the verge of being launched. On Thursday, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia confirmed that Starlink, the satellite internet venture backed by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, would soon begin operations in India. He referred to satellite internet as "another flower in the bouquet of telecommunications" and emphasized the growing diversity in India’s connectivity infrastructure.

Scindia noted that in addition to mobile and optical fiber connectivity, satellite connectivity plays a crucial role, particularly in remote areas where laying physical cables is difficult.

The minister stated that Starlink was set to receive the third license for satellite broadband services and mentioned that following this, the government would allocate spectrum, allowing the service to commence shortly in the country. According to a senior government official who spoke with Moneycontrol, Starlink has been given time until June 7 to fulfill compliance requirements after receiving a Letter of Intent on May 7.

The official indicated that the company had already submitted vital security-related documents and provided assurances to meet the new license conditions, expressing confidence that the license would be granted within the month.

Meanwhile, after its launch in Bhutan, Elon Musk’s Starlink has now expanded its satellite internet service to Bangladesh. In Bangladesh, the monthly fee for Starlink’s residential plan begins at 6,000 BDT, which is roughly Rs 4,200 in Indian currency. To get started, users will also need to pay a one-time fee of 47,000 BDT (around Rs 33,000) for the standard kit. In addition, a handling and shipping charge of 2,800 BDT (approximately Rs 2,000) applies, bringing the total initial investment to about Rs 37,200.

Previously, Starlink launched in Bhutan, where their Residential Lite plan is priced at Nu 3,000 (around Rs 3,100/month) and offers internet speeds ranging from 23 mbps to 100 mbps. Meanwhile, the Standard Residential plan costs Nu 4,200 (approximately Rs 4,300/month) and provides speeds between 25 mbps and 110 mbps.

