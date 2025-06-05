Don't ignore these signs: Your old phone might be telling you it's time for new one If you start noticing these signs of wear or performance issues with your phone, it may be time to consider purchasing a new one.

New Delhi:

Smartphones have become an essential part of our lives today. They serve purposes far beyond just calling and messaging, catering to numerous daily needs such as banking, online payments, cab bookings, and food orders. If you've been using your phone for an extended period, it will often give you signs that it's time for an upgrade. While many brands launch new models each month, this doesn’t necessarily mean your phone has become obsolete. Before rushing to buy a new device, consider how long you've had your current phone and whether you're facing any issues with it. There are several factors to take into account before making a decision.

First, check if your phone is receiving new updates. Many brands offer security updates for up to seven years; however, some only provide updates for two years. On average, you can expect to receive updates for about four to five years. Therefore, it may be time for a replacement if your phone has been in use for this duration. Ultimately, the decision should align with your specific needs and usage patterns.

Next, if your phone is running slow or frequently freezes during use, it might be time to consider an upgrade. Older devices often struggle to keep up with rapid technological advancements. However, your budget will also play a crucial role in deciding whether to buy a new phone.

Lastly, if you’re dealing with a damaged battery or recurring hardware issues, replacing your phone is advisable. Once there’s a hardware problem, the risk of further issues increases significantly. Additionally, many apps may no longer be supported on older phones, which can expose you to security vulnerabilities. In such cases, it’s wise to move on from your old device.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13s with Snapdragon 8 Elite launched in India: A compact threat to iPhone's reign