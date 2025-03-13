Starlink India launch raises several concerns, may pose threat to BSNL Starlink services are set to launch soon in India. Before this potential launch, various concerns have been raised regarding its impact on India and the threats it poses to BSNL.

Starlink is poised to launch its services in India, and as part of this initiative, two of the country's largest telecom operators, Jio and Airtel, have teamed up with Starlink. This partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX will allow Airtel and Jio to offer Starlink equipment in their stores and assist customers with installation and activation. Additionally, both companies are exploring further collaborations to enhance the digital experience in India by leveraging their resources.

However, there are numerous concerns surrounding Starlink's entry into the Indian market. Citizens nationwide have also voiced worries regarding BSNL, especially now that Jio and Airtel are collaborating with Starlink.

One major concern is data security. Once Starlink services launch, the company would have access to everything customers browse on its network. People are anxious about the safety of their data and whether Indian authorities will have any oversight or involvement in protecting it.

Another issue raised is the neutrality of Starlink during emergencies in India. Currently, Ukraine heavily relies on Starlink's network for military operations, and there are fears that Starlink could suspend its services there to facilitate negotiations. Similar worries have emerged in India regarding the reliability of the service in critical situations.

As satellite internet begins to take off in India, the partnership between Airtel, Jio, and SpaceX raises concerns that Indian companies may miss the opportunity to develop their own satellite infrastructure. Instead, they risk becoming mere third-party service providers, which could stifle innovation in the country.

Moreover, citizens are worried about the impact on BSNL following the partnership with Starlink. Having already missed a chance to regain its footing after last year's tariff hike, BSNL is now losing around 300,000 users each month. The introduction of Starlink could further undermine BSNL's position in the market.

