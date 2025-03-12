Choosing between a 1-ton and 1.5-ton AC? Factors to consider for informed purchasing Many people end up choosing the wrong AC model due to a lack of proper information, which can lead to discomfort throughout the season. Let’s clarify the difference between a 1-ton and a 1.5-ton AC.

As summer approaches, thoughts naturally turn to air conditioning. The idea of enduring the sweltering heat without an AC can be quite overwhelming. Air conditioners have become essential appliances during the summer months. If you're in the market for a new AC this season, we've got some valuable information that can help you make the right choice for your home.

One of the most crucial factors to consider when purchasing an air conditioner is its capacity, often measured in tons. Many people mistakenly buy an AC with either too little or too much capacity, leading to problems such as inadequate cooling or high electricity bills. Understanding the difference between a 1 ton AC and a 1.5 ton AC is key.

To ensure your air conditioner cools your space effectively, it’s essential to grasp the distinctions between 1 ton and 1.5 ton units. Opting for an AC that's underpowered for your room may leave you struggling with heat, even while the unit is running.

So, what sets apart a 1 ton AC from a 1.5 ton AC?

Features of a 1 Ton AC: A 1 ton air conditioner boasts a cooling capacity of about 12,000 BTU, making it quite energy-efficient. Additionally, 1 ton units are smaller in size, which makes them easy to move from room to room. If you're seeking an AC for a small space, such as a room measuring around 120 square feet or a compact living area, a 1 ton AC should do the trick. Thanks to its lower electricity consumption, you can expect a more manageable electricity bill.

Features of a 1.5 Ton AC: In contrast, a 1.5 ton AC has a cooling capacity of 18,000 BTU per hour. These units are larger and can efficiently cool rooms ranging from 150 to 200 square feet in no time. While a 1.5 ton AC does have slightly higher power consumption, many models with inverter technology help mitigate energy usage.

Things to Keep in Mind When Buying an AC: If you're planning to purchase a new air conditioner this summer, remember to consider the star rating assigned to each unit, whether it’s 1 ton, 1.5 ton, or 2 ton. The lower the rating, the more energy it will consume. Conversely, the higher the rating, the less your electricity bill will be. If you opt for a model with a 5-star rating, you'll enjoy significantly lower energy costs.

Taking these factors into account will help you select the perfect air conditioner to keep your space comfortable all summer long.

ALSO READ: 11th-generation iPad, iPad Air 2025 go on sale in India with Rs 6,000 instant discount