Spotify Premium Lite discontinued in India just six months after launch

New Delhi:

Spotify just scrapped its Premium Lite plan in India. The change happened quietly: first, the plan disappeared from their website and app, which got people wondering. Then Spotify made it official: Premium Lite is gone.

A company spokesperson said they update their subscriptions from time to time, depending on what users want. Spotify confirmed that you can’t get the Lite plan anymore in India.

They launched Premium Lite back in November 2025 as their cheapest ad-free option for Indian listeners.

So, what exactly was Premium Lite?

Premium Lite was Spotify’s budget plan for those who wanted ad-free music without spending much. It cost Rs 139 per month and gave you the following:

Ad-free streaming

Audio up to 160 kbps

One account per plan

But you get fewer features and lower sound quality than Spotify’s higher-end plans. Right now, Spotify has not said what happens next for people who are still on the Lite plan.

New prices for other Premium plans

While Lite is out, Spotify has cut the prices on its other Premium plans in India.

The Standard Premium plan is now:

Rs. 99 for the first three months

Rs. 139 per month after that (down from Rs. 199 per month)

The Student plan got cheaper, too:

Rs. 69 for the first two months

Rs. 69 per month after that (it used to be Rs. 99 per month)

What’s included?

Even though the prices dropped, the Premium Standard and Student benefits haven’t changed. You still get:

Ad-free music

Offline downloads

Up to 320 kbps audio

Audiobooks

Their top-tier Platinum plan stays the same price, with the same features.

Why ditch Premium Lite?

Spotify did not get into the details, but it looks like they wanted to simplify things. And get this: the Standard plan now costs the same as the old Lite plan, but gives you more — higher-quality audio, offline listening, and the full Spotify Premium experience. So, if you wanted more value, the Standard plan is a better deal now.

India stays in focus

India is still one of Spotify's fastest-growing markets. They keep experimenting with prices and plan options to compete with YouTube Music, JioSaavn, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. These latest price cuts show Spotify's still pushing hard to get more Indian users to switch to Premium.