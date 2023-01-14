Spotify is back online after a brief outage- Know what happened

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Spotify

Spotify, a music streaming platform suffered a brief outage in the US on Friday night that left thousands of users without access to the live music streaming platform and is now back online. Several Spotify users reported the sudden stoppage of streaming, and some say they have logged out and can't log in again. ALSO READ: Tim Cook feels his salary is too high, Apple cuts it by almost 50 per cent

Online website outage tracker Downdetector spotted more than 30,000 reports of the issue with Spotify. Most reported issues were with the mobile application.

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Pro to come with a touchscreen in 2025

At the peak of the outage, it reported that there were problems at Spotify with the app (57 per cent), audio streaming (28 per cent) and website (14 per cent), with over 44,000 reports of problems.

The Spotify Status Twitter account acknowledged the issues just before 9 p.m. and tweeted: "Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it. Thanks for your reports." ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to come with 150x zoom camera

Spotify followed up at 11.16 p.m. with a post saying, "Everything's looking much better now! Get in touch with @SpotifyCares if you still need help".

In March 2022, Spotify users globally including in India were left without songs and posts after an outage linked to Google Cloud disconnected the platform.

Spotify has about 456 million users and 195 million premium subscribers across 180 regions.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News