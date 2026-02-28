Smartphone price drop: Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus gets Rs 25,000 cut, now available at Galaxy S25 price

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus has received a significant price reduction of up to Rs 25,000. The smartphone is now available at Rs 74,999, compared to its original launch price of Rs 99,999 last year. Interestingly, the device can now be purchased at the same starting price as its base variant, the Samsung Galaxy S25, making it a more attractive option for buyers. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants of both phones are currently available at much lower prices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus bank discount and offers

In addition to the price cut, buyers can avail a Rs 1,500 bank discount on purchasing the Galaxy S25 Plus via Amazon. Bank offers are also available across other e-commerce platforms and retail partners.

The standard Galaxy S25, which was launched at Rs 80,999, is now available starting at Rs 74,999, reflecting a Rs 6,000 price cut.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: Display and performance

The Galaxy S25 Plus features a 6.65-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone runs on One UI 7 based on Android 15, and Samsung is offering seven years of software upgrades.

Camera and battery features

The Galaxy S25 Plus comes with a triple rear camera setup, including:

50MP main camera with OIS

12MP ultra-wide camera

10MP telephoto camera

For selfies, the phone features a 12MP front camera.

The device is backed by a 4,900mAh battery and supports both wired and wireless charging up to 45W. It also comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

ALSO READ: Smartphone prices could jump 14% this year; IDC predicts sharpest shipment drop in a decade