Scared of online scams? Sanchar Saathi App will protect you By making fraud reporting and mobile security management simpler and faster, the Sanchar Saathi app is a must-have tool for every Indian mobile user.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) launched the Sanchar Saathi mobile app to make the lives of smartphone users easy. The app helps the users to report telecom fraud and manage their mobile security faster. This app further enables the individuals to report suspicious calls and messages, check mobile connections in their name, block stolen phones, and verify device authenticity—all from one platform.

According to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, the app is designed to enhance telecom security and empower citizens, ensuring a safe and reliable mobile network for all users. It builds upon the Sanchar Saathi portal, which was introduced in 2023, but offers a more user-friendly and accessible experience through mobile devices.

Key Features of the Sanchar Saathi App

1. Chakshu – Report fraud calls and messages

Users can directly report suspicious calls and SMS from their phone logs using the Chakshu (SFC) feature, helping authorities combat telecom fraud effectively.

2. Check mobile connections in your name

The app allows users to view all active mobile connections linked to their Aadhaar or identity, preventing unauthorized SIM usage.

3. Block lost or stolen mobile phones

In case of theft or loss, users can block, trace, and request recovery of their mobile handset through the app.

4. Verify mobile device authenticity

Sanchar Saathi also helps users check whether a mobile phone is genuine before purchasing, reducing the risk of buying counterfeit or blacklisted devices.

With over 900 million smartphone users in India, this initiative ensures that telecom security is just a few taps away.

How to use the Sanchar Saathi app?

1. Download and register

Install the Sanchar Saathi App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Open the app and tap ‘Explore’.

Register by entering your name and verifying via an SMS to 14422 (ensure enough balance to send the message).

2. Report fraudulent communications

Open the fraud reporting section.

Upload a screenshot of the suspicious call/SMS.

Enter the details and tap ‘Submit’.

