Samsung to ditch one model in Galaxy S26 Series; Ultra could pack groundbreaking Sony 200MP sensor

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is set to launch early next year. Ahead of its launch, information about this flagship lineup is already starting to emerge. As per recent reports, the Ultra model will boast a 200MP camera, similar to the S25 Ultra. However, reports also suggest that Samsung will skip launching the Plus model this time around.

Omitting the Plus model

In the current Galaxy S25 series, the company introduced four models. These includes the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy S25 Edge. Additionally, Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy S25 FE soon. For the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, the company will instead focus on launching the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra during the Galaxy Unpacked event next year.

Details about the Ultra model have also surfaced. This flagship phone is expected to come equipped with 16GB of RAM and may feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor. The standout 200MP main camera will support up to 120x zoom and is set to receive a significant upgrade. It will utilise a 1/1.1 inch 200MP camera sensor. This will be an improvement over the 1/1.3 inch sensor found in the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Next-generation 200MP camera

The upcoming flagship model will be outfitted with a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor. It will also get a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 12MP telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom. Additionally, a 50MP periscope camera will support 5x optical zoom.

This new Samsung series will feature an IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance rating. The Ultra model is also anticipated to sport a 6.9-inch 2x Dynamic AMOLED display with thin bezels.

