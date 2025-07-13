Jio delights millions with an affordable 84-day plan that offers free benefits Jio's 84-day affordable recharge plan has delighted millions of users. This plan offers numerous benefits, including unlimited calling.

New Delhi:

Jio is the biggest telecom player in India. It has the largest mobile user base in India, which exceeds 46 crores. The company is popular due to its affordable recharge plans that come with a host of benefits, including unlimited calling and data. Among these options, Jio offers several plans with 84 days of validity. These plans provides users with unlimited calling, complimentary 5G access, free SMS, and subscriptions to popular OTT apps.

Jio's 84-day plan

One of the most afordable options is the Jio 84-day plan, which is priced at Rs 1,029. This plan offers users a validity of 84 days. With this plan, users get unlimited free calling and national roaming throughout India. It also includes 2GB of high-speed data daily, which totals to 168GB over the entire duration.

Additionally, users will benefit from 100 free SMS each day. Another highlight of this plan is the free subscription to OTT services, including Amazon Prime Video, along with access to Jio TV and the Jio Cloud app.

What sets this prepaid plan apart is the inclusion of unlimited 5G data; however, users must have a 5G smartphone and be connected to Jio's 5G network to take advantage of this feature, allowing for unlimited internet access at no extra cost.

Jio's Rs 1,028 plan

In addition to this, Jio offers another option at Rs 1,028, which also provides 84 days of validity. This plan also gets the same benefits, featuring 2GB of high-speed data daily, unlimited calling, free national roaming, and 100 free SMS per day. The notable difference is that instead of a subscription to Amazon Prime Video, users will receive a premium subscription to Swiggy.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord CE 5 with a 7,100mAh battery goes on sale in India, offering a chance to save thousands of rupees