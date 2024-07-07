Samsung's unionized workers to hold 3-day strike in South Korea this week

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung

Unionized workers at Samsung Electronics are gearing up for a three-day general strike in South Korea this week, following unsuccessful negotiations with management regarding wages and working conditions. The National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU), the largest labour union within the company, consisting of 28,000 members, announced the strike last week. Their primary objective is to disrupt production operations in a bid to pressure management.

With the union representing around 22% of Samsung Electronics' total workforce of approximately 125,000 employees, the potential impact on production remains a point of speculation. Despite the significant membership, the actual number of unionized workers who will participate in the strike is uncertain, and reports from Yonhap News Agency suggest that the probability of major production disruptions might be minimal.

During the three days, the unionised workers plan to hold rallies outside the entrance of the company's facility in Hwaseong, 45 kilometres south of Seoul, among other strike activities.

Since January, the two sides have held several rounds of talks, but have been unable to narrow their differences over the wage increase rate, vacation system and bonuses.

The union has demanded a one-day vacation for all employees and a significant salary raise for the 855 members who did not sign the 2024 salary negotiation agreement.

Also, the union demanded the company offer more paid leave and compensate for economic losses incurred during unpaid strikes.

In June, unionised workers at Samsung Electronics went on a one-day strike, marking the first labour walkout at the company.

The NSEU said that the company refused to accept any of its demands in the two-week adjustment period that began June 13 and that unless progress is made in negotiations during this week's strike, it will stage another strike for five days starting July 15.

ALSO READ: CMF Phone 1 India to launch on July 8: All you need to know

The much-anticipated release is set to make waves not only in India but also in several global markets tomorrow (July 8). Ahead of its debut, CMF has been unveiling several features of the upcoming smartphone.

ALSO READ: Netflix increases prices for ad-free streaming: All you need to know

Inputs from IANS