Samsung Galaxy S24 FE price slashed by Rs 24,000 before Samsung’s big February 25 event

New Delhi:

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked will be held on February 25, 2026, in San Francisco, at 10:00 AM PT (Pacific Time) or 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The event has been generating significant buzz and will showcase the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S26+ and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung has already opened pre-booking options for customers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE gets massive discount ahead of event

Ahead of the launch event, another Samsung smartphone is receiving a major price cut. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is currently available at a significant discount. Originally launched at Rs 59,999, the Galaxy S24 FE can now be purchased on Flipkart for Rs 35,999, offering a direct discount of Rs 24,000 without applying any additional offers.

Extra savings with bank offers and EMI

Customers purchasing the Galaxy S24 FE using a Flipkart Axis credit card can receive an additional cashback of Rs 1,800. The smartphone is also available with a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 6,000, making it more accessible to buyers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE specifications

The Galaxy S24 FE is powered by a 4,700mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging along with fast wireless charging. It runs on One UI 6 based on Android 14.

The device comes with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Camera Setup

The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup, including:

50MP main camera

12MP ultra-wide camera

8MP telephoto camera

It also supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). On the front, the phone includes a 10MP selfie camera.

Display and performance

The Galaxy S24 FE features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster technology.

It is powered by the Exynos 2400e processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

With the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event approaching, the current discount on the Galaxy S24 FE presents an opportunity for buyers looking to upgrade before the new Galaxy S26 series officially launches.