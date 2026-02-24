iQOO 15R launched in India: 7,600mAh Battery, 144Hz AMOLED display, price starts at Rs 44,999

New Delhi:

The iQOO 15R has officially launched in India. During the livestream event, the company highlighted that the device packs a powerful 7,600mAh battery and is the thinnest smartphone in its segment. At just 7.90mm thickness, it is claimed to be the thinnest smartphone in the 7,600mAh battery category.

iQOO 15R display and performance highlights

The iQOO 15R features a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It supports peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, HDR10+, and EyeCare technology designed to reduce eye strain, even during night-time usage.

The company claims the device is the fastest smartphone in its segment. It has scored 3.5 million (35,88,128) points on Antutu, highlighting its performance capabilities.

The smartphone will receive four years of Android updates.

Remote PC and gaming features

The iQOO 15R includes a Remote PC feature that allows users to connect remotely to a laptop, PC, TV, and other supported devices.

The phone is positioned as a strong option for gamers. It also includes a feature that allows users to create photo collages directly on the device. Additionally, it supports 1.5K Super Resolution for enhanced visual clarity.

One-touch transfer feature

With the One-Touch Transfer feature, users can transfer files between iQOO devices. It also supports file transfers between iQOO smartphones and iOS devices.

This feature enables seamless sharing of files and media between Android and iPhone devices.

iQOO 15R price and availability in India

The iQOO 15R is available in three variants:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage – Rs 44,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage – Rs 47,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage – Rs 52,999

Customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 4,000 when purchasing with HDFC or Axis Bank debit or credit cards.

After the discount, the effective prices are:

Rs 40,999 for 8GB + 256GB

Rs 43,999 for 12GB + 256GB

Rs 48,999 for 12GB + 512GB

EMI options and pre-booking offers

The smartphone is also available with no-cost EMI starting at Rs 6,833. Pre-bookings begin today at 1 PM. Customers who pre-book the device will receive a free iQOO/Vivo TWS worth Rs 1,899.