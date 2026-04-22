Want to tell Rahul Gandhi that Congress won't be able to open its account in Bengal: Amit Shah at in Dum Dum

Kolkata:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday addressed a poll rally in West Bengal’s Dum Dum and wanted to tell Rahul Gandhi that the Congress won't be able to open its account in West Bengal. He said in Assam, Congress will face its biggest defeat ever, He further added that in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Congress will not even cross double digits. “Cast your votes to create infiltrator-free Bengal, not for any MLA or to form BJP government.

Addressing an election rally in Dum Dum Uttar constituency, Amit Shah says, "Tell me- should anyone get the exemption to enter four marriages in West Bengal? You know who is doing this. The easy way to stop this is to press the 'Lotus' symbol, and we will bring UCC (Uniform Civil Code ) in the state, which will put an end to Triple Talaq and end the provision to hold four marriages."

"The time has come to remove Mamata Banerjee. She has left Bengal in the hands of goons. Do you want to make 'Bhaipo' the CM? Mamata Banerjee is misleading the public by saying that the CM will be from outside the state. I am declaring today that the CM of Bengal would be the one who was born in the state, who has studied in Bengali language and is a Bengali speaking person. It will not be 'Bhaipo', but a BJP worker."

7th Pay Commission will be implemented: Amit Shah

"The BJP govt will transfer Rs 3000 per month into the accounts of women. The 7th Pay Commission will be implemented, and DA will be paid to government employees. Financial assistance of Rs 3000 will be transferred to the accounts of the unemployed youth. Our govt will expand the Kolkata Metro three times. We have made a roadmap for the development of Kolkata."

Congress chief's language has also deteriorated: Amit Shah

Launching a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, he said in Rahul Gandhi's company, the Congress chief's language has also deteriorated.

On Tuesday, he said the president of the opposition party, Mallikarjun Kharge, "breached every standard of public conduct" and "brought shame to the nation" by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "terrorist".

Shah says Congress is hitting new lows in its demeanour everyday

In a post on X, Shah said, "Every day, the Congress is hitting new lows in its demeanour, breaking its own record in lowering the standard of public discourse."

"Today, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Ji breached every standard of public conduct and brought shame to the nation by calling the elected Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi Ji, a terrorist. This insult to the foremost leader of the nation is an insult to the millions of people who love and support Modi Ji," he added.

The home minister said calling a leader like PM Modi, who has completely curbed terrorism in the country in the last 12 years, a terrorist is highly condemnable. "Every time the Congress hurls abuses at Modi Ji, it is the people of India who answer them. This time too, the people will respond," he said.

Kharge on Tuesday accused PM Modi of "terrorising" political parties

Kharge on Tuesday accused Modi of "terrorising" political parties by misusing the government machinery and central agencies to stifle the opposition, triggering strong reactions from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which attacked the opposition leader for calling the prime minister a "terrorist".

Addressing a press conference in Chennai alongside Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, Kharge initially referred to PM Modi as a "terrorist" while criticising the AIADMK's alliance with the BJP.

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