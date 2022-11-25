Friday, November 25, 2022
     
Samsung Galaxy S23 series to feature next-gen Qualcomm fingerprint scanner- Know more

Samsung has been rumoured to come with yet another flagship smartphone series named as the Galaxy S23, which is expected to come with Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Though it is still unclear if it will feature the same 3D Sonic Max sensor from Qualcomm.

Reported By : IANS Edited By : Saumya Nigam | Noida
Published on: November 25, 2022 12:49 IST
Samsung
Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung

Samsung's flagship smartphone series- the Galaxy S23 is expected to feature Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Although this is still unclear if it will feature the same 3D Sonic Max sensor Qualcomm which got debuted earlier this year (2022) or a completely different fingerprint scanner.

As per the reports of SamMobile, the new flagship smartphone from Samsung will come with the surface area of the Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max (20 mm x 30 mm) scanner which is about 10 times larger than that of the 3D Sonic Gen 2 (8 mm x 8 mm) scanner used in the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the Galaxy S23 series will feature E6 LTPO 3.0 Super AMOLED display with 2,200 nits peak brightness, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and emergency messaging via satellite communication.

Earlier this month, a report mentioned that the tech giant was likely to launch its Galaxy S23 series in early February next year.

The upcoming series might launch in the first week of February, and the market availability would be announced later.

The tech giant is expected to host a launch event for the upcoming devices in San Francisco in the US.

 

