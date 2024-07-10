Samsung Galaxy Ring with various health tracking features launched: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung launched its much-awaited Galaxy Ring at its Unpacked event on July 10 in Paris. The newly launched smart ring from the Korean tech giant gets various health tracking and sleep monitoring features. The smart ring delivers up to seven days of battery life on a single charge and comes with a water-resistant design. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Ring.

Samsung Galaxy Ring India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold colors. It is priced at $399 (approximately Rs. 34,000) and will be available for pre-order in select markets starting July 10, with general availability starting on July 24.

Samsung Galaxy Ring specifications

The Galaxy Ring comes in nine sizes, ranging from five to 13. It is offered with a sizing kit to help you find the right fit from the nine size options. The wearable has 8MB memory and is equipped with a PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensor to detect irregular rhythms of heartbeats. It also includes a temperature sensor and accelerometer to provide wearers with insights into their well-being. The Galaxy Ring works with the Samsung Health app.

Similar to Samsung's recent Galaxy devices, the Galaxy Ring is equipped with Galaxy AI features such as Energy Score and Wellness Tips. It generates a detailed health report with different metrics and provides recommendations to wearers. The device features a sleep AI algorithm to deliver data about sleep patterns and help build better habits. It includes Sleep Score and snoring analysis, as well as sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate. The wearable also offers Cycle Tracking for menstrual cycle monitoring through skin temperature monitoring.

The Galaxy Ring provides instant notifications about heart rates through Heart Rate Alert via the Samsung Health app. It also includes features like Auto Workout Detection and Inactive Alerts. Additionally, the Ring can be used to take photos or dismiss alarms on paired Galaxy smartphones with just a few taps. You can also find the location of the Galaxy Ring using a Galaxy smartphone with Find My Ring on Samsung Find.

The wearable is resistant to water and sweat with an IP68 rating and is certified for water resistance. It has a titanium grade 5 build and offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. The Galaxy Ring can be paired with a Samsung Galaxy smartphone running Android 11.0 or above and with a minimum of 1.5GB memory.

The base variant of the Galaxy Ring in size 5 houses an 18mAh battery, while the larger size 13 has a 23.5mAh battery. The wearable comes with a specially designed charging case with LED lighting to indicate charging status. The charging case packs a 361mAh battery and is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, it is claimed that 30 minutes of charging time will fill the battery from zero to 40 percent.

The Galaxy Ring has dimensions of 7.0x2.6mm. The size 5 option weighs 2.3 grams, while the size 13 weighs 3.0 grams. The charging case measures 48.9x48.9x24.51 and weighs 61.3 grams.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra launched along with Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro