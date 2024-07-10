Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Watch Ultra launched along with Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung today (July 10) held the second edition of its Unpacked event in Paris this year. During the event, Samsung launched its Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. The new Ultra model is a performance-centric smartwatch, as per the company, and will be available in a single 47mm dial. While the Galaxy Watch 7 will be available in 40mm and 44mm dials.

In addition to Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. They now look similar to Apple's AirPods with stems, but they have Blade Lights and a design that's quite different from the company's previous earphone models. They have active noise cancellation (ANC) and are rated IP57 for dust and water resistance.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Buds 3, and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro India price and availability

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra

The 40mm version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 will come in Cream and Green, while the 44mm version will be available in Green and Silver. The Galaxy Watch Ultra, featuring a 47mm dial, will come in Titanium Gray, Titanium Silver, and Titanium White.

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is Rs 29,999 for the 40mm Bluetooth variant and Rs 33,999 for the LTE variant. For the 44mm variant, the prices are Rs 32,999 for the Bluetooth version and Rs 36,999 for the LTE version. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch Ultra will be priced at Rs 59,999.

Both models will be open for pre-orders in selected markets starting Wednesday, July 10, and will be available for sale from July 24.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 are priced at Rs 14,999, while the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are priced at Rs 19,999. They are available in silver and white colours. The new earbuds will be available for pre-order starting today, with general availability beginning on July 24.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is offered in two different dial sizes. The 40mm dial measures 40.4x40.4x9.7mm and weighs 28.8g, while the 44mm dial measures 44.4x44.4x9.7mm and weighs 33.8g. The 40mm dial has a 1.3-inch (432x432 pixels) Super AMOLED always-on display, and the 44mm dial has a 1.5-inch (480x480 pixels) Super AMOLED always-on display.

The base model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 comes with a 3nm Exynos processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of inbuilt storage. This is the first time Samsung has used 3nm processors in the Galaxy Watch lineup. The smartwatch runs on Google's Wear OS-based One UI 6 Watch. The 40mm variant is powered by a 300mAh battery, and the 44mm variant is powered by a 425mAh battery and both support WPC-based wireless fast charging.

The smartwatch features fitness trackers for heart rate, oxygen, and sleep monitoring. It also includes new features such as Workout Routine, which allows users to combine different exercises, and Race, which enables them to compare current and past performance in real time.

Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 incorporates an AI algorithm for sleep analysis. It provides Novo FDA-authorised Sleep Apnea tracking, real-time alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates, atrial fibrillation monitoring, and more. Samsung claims the smartwatch can also offer users electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure monitoring.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra comes with a single 47mm dial measuring 47.1x47.4x12.1mm and weighing 60.5g. It features a Titanium-grade frame and a 1.5-inch (480x480 pixels) Super AMOLED always-on display with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The model has the same processor, storage, and operating system as the Watch 7 and offers 10ATM water resistance.

It is equipped with a 590mAh battery and supports WPC-based wireless fast charging. The company claims it has the longest battery life in the Galaxy Watch lineup, providing up to 100 hours in power-saving mode and up to 48 hours in exercise power-saving mode.

In terms of health and fitness tracking, it offers all the features of the Galaxy Watch 7. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch Ultra includes a new multi-sports tile for tracking multi-course workouts and a functional threshold power (FTP) feature to measure maximum cycling power.

The device utilises AI to display personalised heart rate zones for optimal intensity during workouts. It also features a Quick Button for instant workout control, an emergency siren, and a Night Mode.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Galaxy Buds 3 Pro specifications

The Galaxy Buds 3 has an open-type design, while the Pro version has an in-ear design. The Galaxy Buds 3 is equipped with a one-way 11mm dynamic driver, and the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro has a two-way 10.5mm dynamic speaker with a 6.1mm Planar. Both models feature three microphones, voice pickup units, and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to adjust noise and sound levels automatically.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro offers an Ambient sound mode and Voice Detect feature, which can differentiate between noise and human voices. They can switch to Ambient mode when the wearer speaks, reducing media volume to enable conversations without removing the earbuds.

Connectivity options for the Galaxy Buds 3 series include Bluetooth 5.4 with support for various codecs. They also include an Auto Switch feature for seamless device switching, an accelerometer, and a Hall sensor. These earbuds are compatible with Android 10 or higher, offering high-quality audio on select Samsung phones and an IP55 rating.

The Galaxy Buds 3 family includes AI-based features like Interpreter and Voice Command. The Interpreter in Listening mode provides translations for foreign language lectures, while Voice Command allows touch-free control of music playback.

The Galaxy Buds 3 comes with a 48mAh battery in each earbud and a 515mAh battery in the charging case. They provide up to five hours of music time and up to 30 hours with the case, dropping to 24 hours with ANC activated.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro has a 53mAh battery in each earbud and a 515mAh battery in the charging case. They offer up to seven hours of playback time and up to 30 hours with the case, reducing to 26 hours with ANC activated.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched: Check specifications, availability