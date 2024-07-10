Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 launched: Check specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung today (July 10) held its second Galaxy Unpacked event of this year in Paris. During the event, Samsung unveiled its latest generation of book and clamshell-style foldable smartphones. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones will get support for the company's Galaxy AI features as well as Google's Circle to Search feature and Gemini AI chatbot. These smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and are set to receive seven years of Android OS and security updates, as per the company. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will come in Blue, Mint and Silver Shadow colours. The 12GB + 256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be available for Rs 1,09,999 while the 12GB + 512GB variant will for Rs 1,21,999.

While, the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants of the Galaxy Z Flod 6 will be available in Silver Shadow, Navy, and Pink colours for Rs 1,64,999 and 1,76,999 respectively. The 12GB + 1TB variant of the smartphone will be available in Silver Shadow colour only for Rs 2,00,999.

Interested buyers can avail Rs 8000 bank cashback on the purchase of these smartphones. Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are now open. The handsets will be available starting on July 24.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy Mobile Platform from Qualcomm along with 12GB of RAM and 1TB storage. It operates on Android 14 with Samsung's One UI 6.1.1 skin on top.

The phone features a 6.3-inch HD+ (968x2,376 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the outer screen and a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (1,856x2,160 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display on the inside. Both screens have an adaptive refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is equipped with a triple outer camera setup, including a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with OIS, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It also has a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover display and a 4-megapixel camera under the inner screen.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC. It also comes with various sensors like an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, e-compass, hall sensor, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.

The phone's battery capacity is 4,400mAh and supports 25W wired charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare for charging accessories.

Samsung claims the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. When folded, it measures 153.5x68.1x12.1mm, and when unfolded, it measures 153.5x132.6x5.6mm and weighs 239g.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 operates on the same versions of Android and One UI as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. It also supports dual-SIM connectivity and is powered by the same Snapdragon chipset, featuring 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a 3.4-inch (720x748 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 306ppi pixel density. Internally, it boasts a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with a refresh rate ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz.

On the exterior, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 is outfitted with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera with dual-pixel autofocus, OIS, and an f/1.8 aperture, as well as a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 123-degree field of view. The inner display houses a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

