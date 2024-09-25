Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India launch soon, support page goes live: Here's all we know so far

Follow us on Image Source : SAMSUNG Samsung Galaxy A15 5G (representational image)

Samsung is all set to launch a new 'A' Series smartphone in India. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is expected to debut this month. The support page for the smartphone is already live on the company’s website. As per leaked reports, the upcoming smartphone is expected to get 6 years of Android OS upgrades which is less than what users get with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A16 5G smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G India launch

The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G, with the model number SM-A166P/DS, has been discovered on the Samsung India website. The 'DS' designation indicates dual SIM support. Additionally, the NBTC certification in Thailand also lists the same model number, hinting at a potential launch in that country soon. The live India support page strongly suggests that the Galaxy A16 5G will be arriving soon, possibly even debuting this month as previously leaked.

Samsung Galaxy A16 5G specifications (expected)

Recent leaks have revealed specifications, features, and design details of the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G. Reportedly, the upcoming smartphone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity U display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits high brightness mode.

The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the Exynos 1330 and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipsets, with the latter being introduced in India. It's speculated that the smartphone will launch in four variants: 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. The upcoming Samsung phone is likely to debut with Android 14 out of the box. Furthermore, the Galaxy A16 5G is expected to come with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and will feature a USB Type-C port.

Although there has been no official teaser or announcement from Samsung yet, if the rumours hold true, we can expect an official announcement very soon. The upcoming Samsung phone is also rumoured to be available in Light Green, Blue Black, and Gold colours, featuring flat edges and a notched display.

