Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G starting at Rs 19,999 launched in India: Check specs, availability

Samsung has launched a new M series mid-budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G features a fusion design with dual-textured finish on the rear panel. Some of its key highlights include Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 50-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Here are all the details you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G.

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G India price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G comes in two colour options: Coral Green and Thunder Black. It is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model in India. It will be up for purchase on September 26 via Amazon, the Samsung India website, and select offline retail stores. Interested buyers can benefit from a Rs. 2,000 bank discount, making the phone available at a reduced effective price.

Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and offers support for up to 16GB of RAM, including 8GB of virtual RAM, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of photography, the Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera also boasts a 50-megapixel sensor and supports dual recording, allowing users to simultaneously capture content using the front and rear cameras.

The device boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. Additionally, it features Samsung's Knox Vault security and an in-display fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

