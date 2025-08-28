Samsung confirms Galaxy event ahead of iPhone 17 launch Samsung has officially announced its Galaxy event scheduled for September 4, just before Apple’s iPhone 17 series launch. The company will unveil the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and Galaxy Tab S11 series tablets at this virtual event, along with OneUI 8.

New Delhi:

Samsung, one of the leading brands in consumer goods, have confirmed its third and final Galaxy event of the year. The South Korean tech giant will showcase the new Galaxy S25 FE and the Galaxy Tab S11 series on September 4 at 5:30 AM ET (3 PM IST). The event will be held virtually and is expected to introduce OneUI 8 alongside new devices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Affordable flagship

The upcoming Galaxy S25 FE is said to be the most budget-friendly model in the Galaxy S25 lineup. It will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is slightly larger than the regular Galaxy S25 smartphones available in the market currently.

The smartphone will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 2400e processor, and will be paired with 8GB RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. Talking about the software, the upcoming smartphone will run on Android 16 OS, which will be layered with the company's own OneUI 8 to give a more enhanced experience to the users.

For photography, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup- with a 50MP primary shooter, a 12MP secondary shooter, and a macro lens for close-up shots. On the front, it will come with a 10MP shooter for selfies and video conferencing. The handset will be backed by a 4,900mAh battery with 45W wired charging support and 25W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series

Alongside the smartphone, Samsung will introduce its premium Galaxy Tab S11 series, which will include the Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra. Interestingly, reports suggest that Samsung will skip the Plus variant this year.

Both models are expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, offering strong performance for productivity and entertainment users.

With this launch scheduled just before Apple’s iPhone 17, Samsung is clearly aiming to grab attention in the premium device segment.