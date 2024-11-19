Realme's quad-camera design is exposed, thanks to a viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL_CELL_PUNE/INSTAGRAM Realme camera module

Smartphone brands such as Realme, Poco, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are constantly introducing unique features to lure users in. Often, these companies create a buzz around their devices by emphasizing attributes like big batteries, impressive displays, cameras, and powerful processors. In the price range of 10,000 to 15,000 rupees, these budget phones are frequently compared to more expensive models, making it easier for consumers to be swayed into purchasing them. This price segment attracts the majority of users in the Indian market.

Same Design, Different Model

Realme frequently rolls out its number series along with the C, P, and Narzo series smartphones in India’s budget category. However, the design elements of these series are strikingly similar, with only minor variations between them. A recent video featuring one of Realme's budget smartphones has gone viral on social media, raising eyebrows about the authenticity of the company’s claims.

In this viral clip, the phone showcases a design with four camera modules on its back. However, when the back panel is removed, viewers are left astonished to find that there’s only one camera present. Despite the company advertising three cameras on the back of this model, it appears there’s really just one. Many users have taken to social media to voice their frustrations after watching this video.

Confusion Among Users

This revelation has left many users puzzled, as the design of Realme’s dual, triple, or quad camera phones is nearly identical. Consequently, consumers are often unable to determine the actual number of cameras on the back of the device. After seeing the video shared on Instagram, numerous users have flooded the comments with complaints directed at Realme.

