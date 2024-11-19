BSNL, Jio, Airtel, Vi users: TRAI warns of new mobile tower scam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE New mobile tower scam

TRAI has issued a warning about fraudulent activities linked to mobile tower installations. Scammers are deceiving individuals under the pretense of setting up new mobile towers for telecom companies like Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi. Numerous cases have emerged where people have been swindled with false promises of regular income from leasing land for these towers. As a response, the telecom regulator has released a video to alert the public about this growing threat.

Fraudulent Mobile Tower Installations

In addition to TRAI, industry organizations such as DIPA (Digital Infrastructure Private Limited) and COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India) have also cautioned the public. These criminals are marketing mobile tower installation schemes through newspapers and other channels, claiming that individuals who lease their land will receive substantial advance payments, alongside a permanent job offer for one person.

These scammers even go as far as providing fake No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in the name of TRAI and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to ensnare their victims. They often request payment in the name of taxes before claiming that the installation process will commence. Unfortunately, many people fall into this trap, handing over their personal documents alongside their money.

TRAI's Advisory

The telecom regulator emphasized in its video that neither TRAI nor DoT issues such no-objection certificates. Moreover, the Department of Telecommunications and the regulator do not reach out directly to individuals regarding mobile tower installations. The only authorized companies for mounting mobile towers in India include Indus Towers, American Tower Corporation, Summit Digital Infrastructure, Ascend Telecom, and Tower Vision.

Mobile towers play a crucial role in enhancing telecom infrastructure. They are installed by telecom operators or certified digital infrastructure providers. To verify the credentials of any company claiming to install mobile towers, individuals can check the Department of Telecommunications website (dot.gov.in) for updated information.

