Realme P4s Lite spotted on Google Play and BIS: Check expected RAM, storage and launch timeline

New Delhi:

Realme P4s Lite is reportedly registered on the Google Play Supported Devices list, which usually means one thing – it is gearing up for the launch. The handset is listed under the model number RMX5398. Google Play does not spill details about the features yet (by the time of writing)—nothing about the processor, display, cameras, or battery so far. But its appearance there is a sign that the company is about to bring the new handset into the Indian market.

Realme’s growing lineup

This model is the latest addition to Realme’s growing P4 lineup, which seems to be one of the growing series from the company. The series further has six options till now, like the P4, P4 Pro, P4 Power, P4x, P4 Lite, and the P4s, so the Lite version fills out the family even more.

India’s BIS certification website

Before it made its way to Google Play, the P4s Lite was also seen on India’s BIS certification website with the same model number. That listing revealed a little more- like we can expect it to come with 4GB of RAM, along with two storage options of either 64GB or 128GB. Of course, Realme has not officially confirmed these features, but reading the recent past launch patter, this is what we could expect.

Launch timeline

People are expecting the phone to launch in India, possibly as soon as late September or early October, though Realme hasn’t locked in a date.

Expected price and features

Looking at the P4s gives us an idea of what the Lite version might offer, although it will probably come in under those specs price-wise. The regular P4s launched at Rs 34,999 and features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It’s powered by a huge 8,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

For photography, there is a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 16MP front camera. It runs on Realme UI built on Android 16.

P4s Lite: Expectations

As for the P4s Lite, Realme has not shared anything official about its launch timing, features or price. We expect more information on the processor, display, camera setup, battery, and pricing once the launch gets closer.

ALSO READ:

Realme C100i to launch on August 27 with 6500mAh battery and 36-month warranty: Where to buy?

Realme 16x India launch set for August 12: 7000mAh battery and AI features

Realme P4x 4G launched with 8000mAh battery,45W charging, 50MP camera and more