Realme 15T price revealed before launch: Features 7000mAh battery and powerful specs The price of the Realme 15T has been revealed ahead of its launch. This Realme phone will be launched in India on September 2 and will feature impressive specifications, including a powerful 7000mAh battery and 12GB of RAM.

New Delhi:

The Realme 15T is set to launch in India on September 2. This new smartphone from the Chinese company will feature a massive 7000mAh battery and a host of powerful specifications. Ahead of its official release, the price of this waterproof phone has been revealed, along with several confirmed features from the company itself.

Realme 15T specifications

The Realme 15T will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset. It will be available in four colours: Silver Silk, Blue, and Soot Titanium. Having already launched the Realme 15 and Realme 15 Pro in India, the company states that the features of the 15T will be similar to these two models. The phone will have a starting price of Rs 20,999 and will come with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Realme 15T is expected to have a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 4000 nits. The phone will be 7.79mm thick and feature a textured matte design on the back. For photography, it will have a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50MP main sensor and a secondary camera.

Realme has confirmed that the phone will have IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, meaning it is designed to withstand water submersion. In addition to its powerful 7000mAh battery, the phone will also support 10W reverse wired charging. The company claims the battery can provide up to 25.3 hours of YouTube video playback and over 128 hours of music streaming.

The Realme 15T will run on Realme UI, which is based on Android 15. It will include several AI features, such as AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, AI Landscape, AI Beautification, and Smart Image Matting. Connectivity options will include dual 5G SIM card support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port.

