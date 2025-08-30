BSNL's new affordable plan under Rs 200 offers 2GB daily aata, unlimited calling for 28 days BSNL has launched a new plan priced under Rs 200, offering unlimited calling and daily 2GB of high-speed data. This plan is up to Rs 180 cheaper than those offered by private telecom operators.

New Delhi:

BSNL is once again challenging private telecom companies with the launch of a new, affordable plan. The state-owned company has introduced a plan costing less than Rs 200 that offers 2GB of daily data. BSNL announced the plan's details on its official X handle, where it also highlighted how its offering is significantly cheaper than similar plans from private providers, which often cost almost double. The plan also includes unlimited calling and free SMS.

Through its X handle, BSNL revealed that the new Rs 199 plan has a validity of 30 days and is available in every telecom circle across the country. Subscribers get unlimited calling, including free national roaming, along with a daily allowance of 2GB of data and 100 free SMS, for a total of 60GB of data.

Comparison with competitors

BSNL's post also compared its Rs 199 plan to those of private telecom companies. One private provider's cheapest plan at Rs 199 offers a validity of only 14 days, though it provides similar benefits like unlimited calling, free national roaming, 2GB of daily data, and 100 free SMS. This means BSNL's plan provides 16 extra days of validity for the same price.

Another telecom company offers a 30-day plan for Rs 379, which is Rs 180 more expensive than BSNL's offering. This plan provides the same benefits: unlimited calling, free national roaming, 2GB of daily data, and 100 free SMS. A third private provider offers a daily 2GB data plan for Rs 365 with a validity of 28 days.

BSNL BiTV Premium plan

BSNL has introduced a new premium plan called BiTV that costs Rs 151 each month, which is about Rs 5 a day. With this plan, users can enjoy access to more than 450 live TV channels and 25 popular streaming services. The company hasn't shared any additional features or benefits that come with the plan yet.

